‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Shares Season 4 Sneak Peek Photo of the Big Three at Their Youngest Age Yet

Just when you think NBC‘s This Is Us has explored every moment of the Big Three’s lives, creator Dan Fogelman and his writers find a new time period to dive into. In Season 4, the show will flashback to a period never seen on the show before, when Kevin, Randall and Kate Pearson were all in preschool.

Somehow, the magical casting directors behind the show found three young child actors who look just like Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz. Fogelman shared a photo of the trio on Twitter, adding the caption, “I am dead.”

The This Is Us official Twitter page replied to the tweet, adding “The Littlest Three.”

As Entertainment Weekly notes, aside from the Big Three as babies, this is the youngest versions of the Big Three to appear on the show yet. We have seen them as 9 year olds, played by Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis and McKenzie Hanciscsak, and teenagers, played by Logan Shroyer, Niles Fitch and Hannah Zeile.

NBC has slowly begun teasing This Is Us Season 4, as production just started earlier this month. Mandy Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson, tweeted a photo with her on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia on set and filming another flashback scene. Fogelman also tweeted a photo of the two at work, adding, “Update: These two are still REALLY good at their jobs.”

Moore, who earned an Emmy nomination for Season 3, recently told The Wrap there will be yet another major plot twist in the Season 4 premiere.

“Well there is gonna be a lot going on,” Moore said. “We’re starting Episode 1 and posted a picture [on social media] so people know we’re back in the early days of Jack and Rebecca’s courtship. Like, right off their road trip to California, back in Pittsburgh. And we’ll see how they are going to sort of navigate their lives at home and introduce one another to each other’s families.”

Moore said there is a big plot twist right at the end of the episode that even she did not see coming.

“I feel like it’s, not to build it up too much, but it feels analogous to the pilot where it’s like, ‘Whoa, I was not expecting that!’ It’s so beautifully done,” she said.

Of course, Moore did not reveal what happens in the Season 4 premiere, but she said there are multiple things happening that will “change the game for the show.”

NBC has already renewed the show through Season 6, guaranteeing that Fogelman gets to tell the full Pearson family story. The network’s dedication to the show has paid off as it was nominated for another nine Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series. It is the only broadcast network drama among the eight nominees.

This Is Us Season 4 kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Maarten de Boer/NBC