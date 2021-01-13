‘This Is Us’ Cliffhanger Leaves Major Character in Peril

This Is Us’ latest episode may have caused fans to shed more tears than usual due to one character’s scary accident. At the end of the latest episode of This Is Us, which aired on Tuesday night, Kevin (Justin Hartley) calls his brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown), telling him that his fiancée is in labor and that he’s driving back to Vancouver to meet her at the hospital. However, as seen in a preview for the next episode, before Kevin makes it to the hospital, he appears to get involved in a car crash that leaves his vehicle totaled and on fire in the woods. Understandably, fans were more than a little upset to see that Kevin was possibly involved in such a serious accident, and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show’s latest emotional cliffhanger.

This Is Us fans are used to the series surprising and shocking viewers every week. But, the latest cliffhanger threw many viewers for a loop. While fans are currently distressed about the possibility of Kevin perishing in an apparent car accident, others have pointed out that the character has appeared in scenes from the show’s future timeline. So, it’s more than likely that Kevin will live to see another day. Although, of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he is fully out of the woods yet.

Fans wasted no time in weighing in on this cliffhanger on Twitter. Scroll down to see what some of those viewers are saying about Kevin’s scary situation.

Good grief Kevin. If #ThisIsUs isn’t a GD roller coaster, I don’t even know what is. My goodness next week, my gosh.



Let’s stay with this episode tonight. What a breathtakingly beautiful story. The @ThisIsUsWriters team of storytellers are BRILLIANT. 👏🏽‼️ — Patty (@girlfromsocal) January 13, 2021

Wtf was the preview? We know kevin is alive in the future but he gets in car wreck why are you like this #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/loe7oGJ4QM — Casey Gallagher (@cgall87) January 13, 2021

The second it flashed to Kevin in a car I JUST KNEW #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/KaZOLcz2i0 — julian baker lovebot faith (@witchIighters) January 13, 2021

y’all can’t fuck with me i know kevin doesn’t die #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/ewFearithL — jenn is back in a death grip (@bloodIynx) January 13, 2021

