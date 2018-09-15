This Is Us just wrapped up its second season, giving us no better time to rank the best episodes of the series so far.

The Pearson family has given audiences tons of tears and smiles over the course of 36 episodes. The fictional family’s births, deaths, major life decisions, romances and everyday moments have provided hours of great TV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We revisited each episode and decided on which episodes made us gave us the most feels and provided the best stories.

Scroll through to see our ranking of the top 10 This Is Us episodes.

10. “Jack Pearson’s Son” (Season 1, Episode 15)

This season one episode cracks the top 10 for three solid plot threads and one intense scene that goes down as a series high.

In the background plots, we have Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) struggling to tell then-boyfriend (now husband) Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) how her father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) actually died. In the past, Jack’s alcoholism comes back as his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) prepares to tour with her band (that includes her ex).

However, the main focus of the episode is Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) continuing to spiral into anxiety. After drowning in work, family responsibilities and the impending death of his biological father William (Ron Cephas Jones), Randall has a breakdown in his office.

In one of the most bittersweet moments of the series, his adopted brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) rushes to the rescue and comforts a crying Randall.

9. “The Big Day” (Season 1, Episode 12)

“The Big Day” is one of the series more contained episodes, but that’s what makes it standout.

The installment solely focuses on the day before the Pearson triplets were born. Specifically, it centers around Jack, delivery doctor Nathan Katowski (Gerald McRaney) and fireman Joe (Brian Oblak), who discovered newborn Randall at his fire station.

While the fireman portions lack a bit, Dr. K’s portion is a devastating examination of loss a grief that had not yet been explored in the series.

8. “Last Christmas” (Season 1, Episode 10)

Practically every show has a memorable Christmas episode, and This Is Us is no different.

“Last Christmas” features a ton of small plot points around Christmas that pull together that create an unique piece of holiday television. You have William admitting that he is bisexual, Randall talking a co-worker out of suicide and the past Pearson helping Dr. K through a tough hospital stay.

Plus, it ends in a tense cliffhanger in which Toby suffers cardiac arrhythmia and is rushed to the hospital.

7. “That’ll Be the Day” (Season 2, Episode 13)

“That’ll Be the Day” is when the show ramped up it’s emotional heart strings to keep viewers on the edge of their seat.

Fans knew Jack’s death was coming, so showing the last full day of his life was just emotional torture. You see all the bittersweet final interactions with characters and dramatic heart-string-pulling conversations about the future.

Plus, don’t get us started on the final montage that shows Jack spending his final night at home and the resulting house fire that made us never look at Crock-Pots the same way ever again.

6. “Number One” (Season 2, Episode 8)

An underrated gem in This Is Us season 2 is the Kevin-centric episode “Number One.”

It is part of a trilogy of episodes about each individual Pearson child, but its ability to stand alone sets it apart.

The episode sees Kevin travelling back home to accept an award from his alma mater and quickly hitting rock bottom in the process. His addiction is out of control and the mental pressure from all his mistakes and tragedies in his life reach an unbearable point of no return.

The episode makes audiences sympathetic of the show’s most unsympathetic character and could even be enjoyed by someone who had never seen a This Is Us episode before.

5. “Pilgrim Rick” (Season 1, Episode 8)

“Pilgrim Rick” is one of the few moments where s— hits the fan for the Pearson family.

While things begin as a fun stroll through the family’s Thanksgiving traditions, drama heats up. Even one is mad at someone else for various reasons, but the biggest meltdown comes when Randall discovers that Rebecca knew his biological father’s identity his entire life.

4. “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Some episode get off to rocky starts, but the first episode of This Is Us sets the perfect tone.

From the Sufjan-Stevens-scored opening to the ending twist that shows the family’s connection, it is nearly perfect. Plus it features several defining moments in the Pearson family’s history that are vital to understanding the series.

3. “The Fifth Wheel” (Season 2, Episode 11)

“The Fifth Wheel” is another finely-crafted “s— hits the fan” moment in the Pearson family’s lives.

Kevin is in rehab after his DUI and his siblings and mother are invited to visit. They all sit down for a group therapy session, and things get remarkably heated as Kevin confesses his built-up feelings about his parents and siblings.

Plus, the B-plot is all about Toby, Rebecca’s second husband Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Randall’s wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) venting about how they are always left out of the core family’s biggest moments, which fleshes all three characters out in a much-needed way.

2. “Super Bowl Sunday” (Season 2, Episode 14)

“Super Bowl Sunday” has already become the most infamous episode of the show for good reason.

The installment shows the death of Jack, all while delivering twists in the process.

Jack’s death from a house fire is not exactly what fans expected, all while emphasizing that bad things happen in the most unexpected moments.

1. “Memphis” (Season 1, Episode 16)

While many will consider the “Super Bowl Sunday” episode the biggest emotional blow the series has dealt, William’s swan song was just more moving.

“Memphis” follows the trip William and Randall take to William’s hometown. We see William pay tribute to Jack, reunite with loved ones and seem healthier than ever as he plays music alongside family.

Then, of course, the show pulls the rug out form under the viewer. William falls ill and dies with Randall by his side.

It is an emotional bookend to William’s short time with Randall that you won’t be ready for, no matter how much you think you are.

This Is Us is currently off-season, but all past episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.