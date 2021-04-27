'This Is Us' Airing Yet Another Rerun Tonight

✖

This Is Us is airing yet another rerun tonight, something that has become a common situation for the hit drama series this season. Tonight on NBC, This Is Us will be airing Episode 7 of Season 5. The show is apparently on a new-episode hiatus until May 11, when it will return with Episode 14. There is currently no word on whether the final three episodes of Season 5 will all play on consecutive weeks, or if the show will break them up.

Reruns have become somewhat of a staple for This Is Us over the past several months. Following Episode 4, the show took a break lasting close to two months between November and January. Then, there was a nearly month-long hiatus between episodes 6 and 7 in January and February, with series creator Dan Fogelman explaining at the time that the delay was due to issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "No new episode of [This Is Us] tonight - Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks," Fogelman wrote in a tweet. "But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry!"

It's the last big three of the season. #ThisIsUs returns May 11 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/TfLA1fW8FD — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) April 27, 2021

The show went on hiatus again for two weeks at the beginning of March, and then again for one week at the end of that same month. Fans did not get a new episode last Tuesday (April 20), and it will be a few more weeks until they do. By the time Episode 14 airs, it will have been almost an entire month without new This Is Us, and fans are certainly going to be ready to find out what is happening with the Pearson family.

In August — ahead of Season 5 going into production — Fogelman sat down with Entertainment Weekly and explained that This is Us would address current real-world issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic. However, he also confirmed that the overall story they are telling, and have plans for, would not be sacrificed. "We have a carefully crafted plan through six seasons of the television show that hundreds of people have now devoted for four-plus years of their lives executing," he explained. "And we're going to execute that plan, no matter what's happening in the world."