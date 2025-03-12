Did Jason Isaacs Really Bare It All for Full-Frontal ‘White Lotus’ Moment?

It was a rough episode of The White Lotus for Jason Isaacs’ character Timothy Ratliff on Sunday. Not only did he find out he might be losing all his money and going to prison, but he inadvertently flashed his children because he was so high on anxiety pills.

But did the actor really do a full-frontal nudity scene, as White Lotus is often fond of doing with their male actors, or was it all an act?

In Sunday’s episode, the Ratliff patriarch found out his former business partner—both of them are wanted for fraud and embezzlement, among other things—is cooperating with the feds, meaning that a prison sentence for Timothy is likely. He also discovered his assets are frozen, and yells at his lawyer “What am I supposed to tell my family, we’re f–kin’ poor now?” over the phone.

Recently, Tim Ratliff has been on another planet after discovering his wife’s stash of Lorazepam, which he outright steals in Sunday’s episode. In a drug-fueled haze, he stumbles into the kitchen where his children and wife are sitting, sits down in his bathrobe, and accidentally exposes his genitals to the shock and horror of his family.

But it turns out the scene wasn’t exactly as realistic as it seemed.

“That wasn’t his real penis,” said Sam Nivola to TV Insider. Nivola plays Timothy Ratliff’s youngest son, Lochlan.

“It was a prosthetic,” Sarah Catherine Hook, who plays the elder Ratliff’s daughter Piper, also confirmed. “It was really funny. He was very excited to do it. I think he took pride in the prosthetic.”

“He’s like, ‘It’s my fake d-ck scene today!’” Nivola added.

White Lotus has a long and storied history with male nudity; season 1 featured Steve Zahn freaking out over his possible testicular cancer after realizing his balls were swollen, whereas season 2 featured Theo James intentionally changing into swim trunks in front of his best friend’s girlfriend. Based on the trajectory of the Ratliff clan’s storyline, it seems likely we’re not quite finished yet.

New episodes of The White Lotus air every Sunday at 9 PM.