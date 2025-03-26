‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, Episode 7 Preview Revealed

The third season of The White Lotus is quickly coming to a close, with only two episodes remaining.

HBO has revealed the preview for the penultimate episode of America’s current favorite drama. Who will live? Who will die? Will there be any more incest?

Indeed, last week saw brothers Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff have a threesome in a drug-induced haze. The scene was so shocking that actor Sam Nivola broke his NDA to warn his friends and family.

“I told my parents, but I haven’t told my sister. She’s bad at keeping secrets. I’m not supposed to have told anyone, because I’m under a lot of NDAs,” Nivola told Variety. “But I told my girlfriend, because she was there while we were shooting it… I’m really scared about getting sued by HBO.”

The series seems primed for an explosive finish, with Rick Hatchett finally face to face with the man who killed his father, the Ratliff clan all experiencing some sort of existential dread, Belinda and Greg getting ready to face off at a secret dinner, and Kate, Jaclyn and Laurie primed to detonate their friendship after fighting over hotel employee Valentin.

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 PM on HBO.