'The West Wing' Stars Tease Possible Reunion

In the era of reboots and revivals, The West Wing could be next. The political drama aired on NBC for seven seasons from 1999 to 2006 and starred an ensemble cast throughout its run that included Rob Lowe, Moira Kelly, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Martin Sheen, Josh Malina, and Mary McCormack. Although it's been just less than 18 years since the series came to an end, it seems that it could be getting a second life.

2024 will mark The West Wing's 25th anniversary, meaning you can't let a milestone that big go without any celebration. McCormack, who played Deputy National Security Advisor Kate Harper for the last three seasons, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to tease that they "have something very exciting in the works" and they will be sharing it on Jan. 24. She then proceeded to tag her fellow co-stars including Melissa Fitzgerald, Janney, Hill, Bradley Whitford, Schiff, Lawrence O'Donnell, Malina, and Malina's The West Wing Weekly podcast co-host Hrishikesh Hirway.

As if teasing fans about a big reveal or reunion and tagging multiple cast members wasn't enough, Malina jumped onboard and responded to McCormack's tweet by saying, "Reeeeboooooot!" Of course, that's not saying that there is going to be a reboot, as he could merely just be getting the fans excited for no reason just to mess with them. However, there are only so many things that the "big reveal" could be, with a reboot or reunion of some sort very possible.

Rumors of a possible West Wing reunion or reboot have been swirling for years now. In 2018, Rob Lowe had revived the West Wing rumors and expressed interest in doing a reboot. Even though he wasn't one of the people tagged by Mary McCormack, it might just be because he's too busy to take part in whatever the cast will be doing on the 24th. Whether it's a reboot or reunion of some kind, or they're just getting together for the West Wing Weekly podcast, it will be quite memorable. Though hopefully it is a reboot, because with it being election year, The West Wing coming back would actually be pretty perfect.

Fans will just have to keep an eye out for any news on The West Wing this Wednesday, Jan. 24 to see what the big reveal is. While it may be best to not get your hopes up for a reboot, you never know what could happen, especially in this day and age. The good news is that it seems that, at the very least, some of the cast will be reuniting very soon.