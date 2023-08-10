Rob Lowe Compares His Time on 'The West Wing' to 'Super Unhealthy Relationship'

Rob Lowe has spoken out about his time on The West Wing, comparing the experience to a "super unhealthy relationship." Lowe starred as White House Communications Director Sam Seaborn for the first four seasons of the show, but left before Season 5. He would later return as a guest star in Season 7.

In an appearance on the Podcrushed podcast — which was recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Lowe opened up about working on The West Wing. "I did not have a good experience," he told co-hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, Sophie Ansari. Lowe went on to confess that he "tried to make it work" but was not able to reconcile his issues.

"Then what happened was my kids were getting to a certain age where I could see them having first girlfriends or friends and being in a relationship that was abusive and taking it," Lowe went on to say. "She's the popular girl; everybody likes her, she's beautiful, it must be great. All the things that people would say about making The West Wing to me. It's so popular, it's so amazing, it must be amazing. But I know what it's like, and if I couldn't walk away from it, then how could I empower my kids to walk away from it?"

Upon announcing his West Wing exit, Lowe released a statement, saying, "As much as it hurts to admit it, it has been increasingly clear, for quite a while, that there was no longer a place for Sam Seaborn on The West Wing." He added, "Warner had allowed me an opportunity to leave the show as I arrived – grateful for it, happy to have been on it and proud of it."

After leaving in 2003, Lowe went on to star in a number of other TV shows, including Brothers and Sisters, Parks and Recreation, The Grinder, and Code Black. These days, he is a lead cast member on 9-1-1: Lone Star, which ended its fourth season in May, and has since been renewed for Season 5. Regarding his decision to leave, The West Wing, however, Lowe says that he does not have any regrets. "I walked away from the most popular girl at school," he said in the new interview, "but I also knew that it was a super unhealthy relationship, and it was the best thing I ever did."