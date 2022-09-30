'The Walking Dead' Star Angel Theory Says Final Episodes Will Include Many 'Surprises' (Exclusive)

There are only eight more episodes until The Walking Dead comes to an end. But while three separate spinoffs are in the works, it looks like fans will be very surprised by how things will play out. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angel Theory, who plays Kelly in the series, teased what viewers will see in the final episodes that will start airing on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday.

"I feel like we have a lot of surprises," Theory exclusively told PopCulture who went on to say the episodes "are going to have all of the fans just shocked and almost ready to fall off their chairs and just, 'What's happening, what's happening?' But again, amazing cast and crew did their thing to perfection. I can honestly say I think everyone's proud of what the outcome is."

(Photo: Josh Stringer/AMC)

Over the last three seasons, Kelly has played role in the group surviving the zombie apocalypse. She was first seen in Season 9 with Magna's (Nadia Hilker) group which also includes her sister Connie (Lauren Ridloff). Kelly is a fighter and very protective of Connie who is deaf (Kelly is also dealing with hearing loss). And while she doesn't have the biggest voice, she helps the group maintain balance and viewers could see more of that in the final episodes.

"I think Kelly goes through a lot without giving too much away, she's always going to be there with her sister, protecting her, making sure we all got each other's back," Theory said. "That's been like that since season nine. Definitely, you'll see Kelly more in just different pockets of emotional states."

With Kelly and Connie being siblings, this gives Theory and Ridloff a lot of time to work together, and their relationship is loved by fans. Theory said she loves working with Ridloff, and their dynamic is a big reason why Kelly and Connie are fun to watch.

"I love it, man," Theory said. "I always had so much fun with Lauren on and offset. Everyone got to see our characters have a strong bond and I feel like we grew that with each other from day one basically. It kind of formed like this sisterhood, this friendship and just overall support and love for one another. I think it translated really beautifully on screen. Episode 17 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The episode will also stream on AMC+ starting on Sunday.