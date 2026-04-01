‘The Voice’ and ‘Empire’ Favorite Reveals Engagement

Raquel Castro is engaged. The Voice alum, who also starred as Marisol on Empire, revealed the news in a social media post.

“3.12.26 ♾” she captioned a series of photos of the special sunset proposal. The proposal went down seemingly at a vineyard, as she and her soon-to-be husband enjoy a glass of white wine in one of the photos.

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Congrats poured in. “Congrats!! Happy for you @raquelxcastro I remembered our conversation on the podcast and after, you manifested it❤️ Incredibly happy for you, love,” one wrote under the post. “This is everything! Nobody deserves this more 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼” another commented. “Congratulations!!! You’re beaming! So happy for you 😍💍” another chimed in. “Congratulations babe!! So happy for you 💗 💍” wrote another.

She’s engaged to music producer, Andrew Brinkman. His page boasts only the engagement photos.

Castro’s page has several videos of them performing music together, with Brinkman playing a guitar in one post while she sings. She captioned the post, “at the altar by @elevation.rhythm.”

Castro’s breakout role was in Jersey Girl alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. For that role, she won the Young Artist Award for the Best Performance in a Feature Film – Young Actress Age Ten or Younger.

She’s also had credits for her music. In 2019, Castro provided vocals for the theme song to the Netflix Original Series Carmen Sandiego. She was also on season 2 of NBC’s Songland, where she presented her song “Wrong Places” to Grammy winner H.E.R., where she picked her song to put on her album.