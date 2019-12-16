‘The View’s Meghan McCain Tweets Immediately After Getting Shut Down by Whoopi Goldberg

Meghan McCain is hitting back on Twitter following an on-air scuffle with her The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg. The two co-hosts had become embroiled in a bitter discussion over the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show, and McCain got the last word in on Twitter just minutes after the episode came to a close, sharing a poll showing the difference between those supporting the proceedings and those against them closing.

Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it’s politically inconvenient. https://t.co/HbHRQdATJ3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019

In a separate tweet shared just minutes before, McCain suggested that “Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors.” She went on to state that she “won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them.

However, McCain getting the last laugh didn’t necessarily go over well with her followers and fans of The View.

“It is your Job, but on the view you aggressively contradict your castmates as your point of view is the only valid one. Chill,” one person responded to McCain’s after show tweet.

“I used to love hearing your opinion, but when you continue to speak over others like a petulant child, I draw the line & tune you out,” a second person wrote.

After the topic of the impeachment proceedings were brought up on Monday’s episode, McCain had accused her co-hosts of not letting her fully contribute to the conversation, leading Goldberg to interject and slam McCain.

“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a View cohost. My job is to analyze the politics of it and-” McCain said before being interrupted by Sunny Hostin.

“Let me finish, I let you talk,” McCain continued as Goldberg attempted to cut to commercial. “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg hit back. “Please stop talking right now.”

“No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show,” McCain said, causing Goldberg to again fire back with, “I’m okay with that, if you’re going to behave like this.”

“I’m not behaving like anything,” McCain said. “I’m trying to show conservative perspective.”

“What you’re doing is … we’re not doing anything, how bout this, we’ll be right back!” Goldberg cut the conversation short.

Keeping true to her word, McCain did not say a word throughout the entirety of the next segment, though she did briefly speak up when Robert De Niro joined the table and brought up Trump’s attacks against her late father, Senator John McCain, stating, “he’s deeply emasculated by my father’s legacy and he can’t take it.”