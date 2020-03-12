Whoopi Goldberg Wears a Giant Top Hat on ‘The View’ and Fans Can’t Get Enough

No matter how many years she spends as moderator of The View, Whoopi Goldberg will always be a comedian at heart. The Sister Act star did her best to make viewers at home laugh after she wore a giant top hat throughout the duration of Thursday’s episode. After welcoming the non-existent studio audience, Goldberg explained that she donned the over-the-top accessory in order to inject a bit of humor into the dark and anxiety-inducing coronavirus-related news cycle. “It’s a little crazy, it’s a little nutty, and I wanted to make everybody smile,” she said. “In the face of what’s going on, lots of scary stuff happening, and we don’t want everybody to be scared all the time. There is some silly stuff left, and I’m wearing it.

Goldberg’s co-hosts — Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain — all cracked up at her Alice in Wonderland style hat, asking her if she found it in her dressing room. “I pulled it out of my bra, ’cause you know I keep everything in my bra,” Goldberg joked back. “Not really.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 64-year-old’s jokes didn’t get quite the raucous response from the live studio audience that they normally do; Thursday’s episode of The View marked the second consecutive episode without a live audience, as the popular ABC talk show and many others have made the decision to forgo audiences in light of coronavirus concerns. However, fans at home laughed in bewilderment at Goldberg’s wardrobe choice. Continue scrolling to see their reactions on social media.

​

Whoopi is wearing a top hat for some reason #TheView pic.twitter.com/xSzY0IR9Rl — Just Stephanie! (@qsteph) March 12, 2020

Here’s Whoopi in a top hat this morning on #TheView to bring some light to your day. pic.twitter.com/ToxkIh8Qv3 — Curtis Kimberlin Jr (@ckimberlinjr) March 12, 2020

​

Some poked fun at Goldberg’s look, which made for instant memes.

When you put a hat on thinking you looking good in it vs how everyone else see you in it

#TheView pic.twitter.com/sxtvkpDceR — JuJuB (@jujuju0791) March 12, 2020

I just turned it on but I can’t get over Whoopi’s hat 😂😂😂🤣 #TheView — Jypsy Jezebell (@jypsysapphire) March 12, 2020

​

True or false? Whoopi Goldberg wore a top hat on today’s episode of #TheView?



TRUE! pic.twitter.com/HVh3UW0vcF — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 12, 2020

​

Others quite enjoyed Goldberg’s Bernie Sanders impression, which she completed in her top hat.

For your consideration: Whoopi Goldberg doing a Bernie Sanders impression in a top hat in an empty studio pic.twitter.com/xdgjVq5TxI — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) March 12, 2020

🚨Alert! Whoopi is wearing a top hat and conducting a conversation in character as Bernie Sanders on The View — Anne Morris (@anne_morris) March 12, 2020

​

i’m here to talk about Whoopi’s top hat 🎩 — No More Malarkey Faggots (@dennisdire) March 12, 2020

A view… w/no audience, just their staff. & way 2 make light of that top hat Whoopi. #TheView — BB5akaTHECHAMP (@BB5akaTHECHAMP) March 12, 2020

​

I’m sorry, but all I can see is the excellence of Whoopi in a top hat. #fashiongoals — Chelsea (@GhostSpider248) March 12, 2020

Why Whoopi got on this Willy Wonka hat today💀 — Jailee 🎨 (@Jailee__) March 12, 2020

@TheView Whoopi looks like the Ring master of the 3 ring circus with that hat on!😂 — Andy (@Andy28920180) March 12, 2020

​

why Whoopi got on this mf top hat — S P R I N K L E (@_likeTrinaaaaaa) March 12, 2020

Yeah I needed Whoopi in a top@hat today. https://t.co/Ud6iRsGn9F — Ranchium&Co (@summerofsoaps) March 12, 2020

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson / Contributor / Getty Images