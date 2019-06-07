‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Slams Co-Host Meghan McCain During Controversial Debate

The View panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg slammed her co-host Meghan McCain during a highly controversial abortion debate on Friday.

The ladies were discussing presidential candidates, when Joy Behar asked McCain what “policy” she objects to, after McCain stated that the only Democratic presidential candidate that she doesn’t feel is “too far to the left” is Joe Biden.

McCain explained that it would take too long to go through them all, but specifically referenced “late-term abortion” as something that Democrats support that she does not.

Conservative values vs Republican values — the co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/KXx4PGwl4C — The View (@TheView) June 7, 2019

Goldberg, who normally stays as neutral as possible, interjected by exclaiming, “I want to say something. There is no such thing as late-term abortion. There is no such thing!”

McCain tried to disagree by saying that late-term abortions does happen, to which Goldberg fired back, “You cannot do abortions after a certain amount of time unless there is some sort of danger.”

ARE MOST DEM HOPEFULS TOO LEFT? Some say former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in the 2020 Democratic race is because voters are looking for a centrist president that doesn’t lean too far left — the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/58RaevHVEZ — The View (@TheView) June 7, 2019

The former Fox News personality then stated that “there’s the debate right now” about what constitutes late-term abortion.

This prompted Goldberg to admit that she is aware of this, but adding that she simply wanted to make sure the audience knew “it’s not correct” and “it’s not happening.”

Many fans of the show have since weighed in on the debate online, with one tweeting, “Good conversation. I’m glad Ana is there to balance out Meghan’s rants with regard to a Republican point of view. Clearly, there seems to be no love lost between them, but I appreciate Ana standing her ground & not screaming whatever talking points she thinks she needs to add.”

“Most people don’t object to Meghan because of her conservatism, it’s her unrelenting verbally abusive rude my way the highway, spoiled conversations, that folks like us don’t find appealing when you’re suppose to be a fair, likeable representative of The View, ABC and Disney,” someone else said.

I’m glad Whoopi called Meghan on that Late term abortion BS Fox propaganda. It’s mind blowing how petulant & sensitive she is. I should not have to hear her huff and puff while people are staring their point of views… she seems incapable of taking criticism with grace&maturity. — Halla Daoui 🌙 (@HallaDaoui) June 7, 2019

