‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Announces She’s Leaving Show for ‘Good Morning America’

Sara Haines announced on Monday’s episode of The View that she will be leaving the talk show to host the third hour of Good Morning America with Michael Strahan. The two will host a new segment called GMA Day.

SARA’S BIG NEWS! @sarahaines announces she will be leaving @TheView at the end of the season to join @michaelstrahan to host @GMA‘s #GMADay: “I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job.” https://t.co/MPcQlsoIy9 pic.twitter.com/Sa1JFxyqdS — The View (@TheView) July 23, 2018

She announced the bittersweet news Monday morning, thanking her View co-hosts and co-workers for her time on the show.

“I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job,” she said, fighting back tears in front of her co-stars and the live studio audience.

“This has been a dream I’ve always had to be on this show,” she said of The View. “Every day I walk out here I’ve never taken it for granted.”

“I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I wasn’t done being grateful and pinching myself for just sitting at this table,” she said. “This has been a dream. I’m honored to sit here. I’m honored to go down with this brand sitting behind me every day.”

GMA Day will replace The Chew in the 1 p.m. time slot of Good Morning America. She’ll co-anchor alongside Strahan.

The new show will start Monday, Sept. 10. “I cannot wait to kick things off with you,” Strahan said to Haines in a promotional video for GMA Day.

Variety reports that the show will be pre-taped instead of live. The exact format is still up in the air, but could involve the studio audience from Good Morning America‘s 8 a.m. hour. Previously, ABC promised the show would feature news, pop culture, interviews and live events.

Haines has been a host of The View since 2014 when she started as a guest host after joining ABC News as a correspondent in 2013. She was promoted to a regular co-host in 2016. She began her career at NBC as a page and worked her way up through the years to join Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb in the fourth hour of Today.

The announcement comes days after it was announced Paula Faris is leaving The View for a new job at ABC News handling breaking news and reporting. Faris will also start a podcast focusing on faith and what unites people in trying times.

With both Faris and Haines leaving, that leaves Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Houston and Meghan McCain sitting at the table. It’s unclear who will be replacing Faris and Haines.