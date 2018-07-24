‘The View’ Reportedly Eyeing Fox News Personality to Replace Sara Haines

The View has reportedly set its sights on a replacement for Sara Haines by way of Fox News.

The Huffington Post reports that the ABC talk show show is in talks with Abby Huntsman, the co-host of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend. The publications cites four different sources confirming the news, with other outlets confirm those reports.

An anonymous Fox News source who has “knowledge of the deal” spoke with Huffington Post and alleged that Huntsman’s representatives, Creative Artists Agency, “is actually in breach of the contract and is not even in the appropriate time window to shop Abby to another network.”

The initial article article also alleges that View producers want Huntsman to bring another conservative voice to The View‘s roundtable of hosts, which also includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain. Of those hosts, McCain is the only one who has expressed conservative political views.

Huntsman began her broadcasting career as a teenager working behind-the-scenes of Good Morning America. She then went on to intern with Diane Sawyer. She then appeared regularly on ABC News and CNN as a commenter after being but in the spotlight by her father, Jon Huntsman Jr., and his 2012 presidential campaign.

She later went on to host The Huffington Post‘s HuffPost Live and MSNBC’s The Cycle. From there she moved to Fox News as a assignment reporter and eventually the co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend.

Haines is leaving The View behind for Good Morning America, where she will host the show’s third hour alongside Michael Strahan. Haines confirmed the news of her departure on Monday’s edition The View in a tearful speech.

“I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job,” she said. “This has been a dream I’ve always had to be on this show,” she said of The View. “Every day I walk out here I’ve never taken it for granted. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I wasn’t done being grateful and pinching myself for just sitting at this table. This has been a dream. I’m honored to sit here. I’m honored to go down with this brand sitting behind me every day.”

ABC nor Fox News have issued any official statements about the talks with Huntsman, and Huntsman’s agents have not responded to the reports.