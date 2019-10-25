‘The View’ Mourns Loss of Former Staff Member After Death From Ovarian Cancer

The View co-hosts and crew members are mourning the loss of one of their own after former staffer Lauren Brennan Anglero died at the age of 39 from ovarian cancer. Diagnosed with the disease just months ago, Angelo, who started her 16-year career at ABC working on The View, also serving as Barbara Walters’ assistant and working on several other series, passed away earlier this week, leaving behind her husband, Jerry Anglero, and two children, twins Aubrey and Mason.

“We have a tough goodbye to say,” Whoopi Goldberg began the ABC talk show on Thursday, Oct. 25, PEOPLE reports.

“We want to mention the passing of a former staff member, Lauren Brennan Anglero, who worked here for many years. This is a very sad story. She worked at ABC for 16 years, and her first job was at The View. She was only 39 years old,” Joy Behar said. “She leaves behind her husband, Jerry, and two lovely twins. Our hearts go out to her family. It’s a very, very, sad story. A 39-year-old girl. And it was a short illness, and she just passed.”

During the daytime segment, Goldberg went on to encourage women to get screened for breast cancer, telling the audience and viewers, “If you’re walking around today, make sure you check yourself. Make sure you’re doing fine.”

News of Anglero’s death was announced via a heartbreaking Facebook post by her husband.

“Don’t know where to begin don’t know how I’m even writing this my heart is in a million pieces right now,” he wrote. “My wife, my rock, my sunshine, the love of my life, my sidekick, the mother of my children, but most of all my true best friend Lauren Brennan Anglero has passed on to a better place.”

“She lost her fight to cancer. God has gained another angel and do we know she was an angel here,” he continued. “Laur, I can’t even imagine life without you but always know this I will not let you down with our babies. Bay I love you may you rest in peace.”

Both a GoFundMe page and a Facebook fundraiser have been created in the wake of Anglero’s death in an effort to “ease the financial burden” on the family, including her twins, who were born prematurely and will require medical care for the remainder of their lives.

“Lauren was the one person anyone could go to for a smile, a comforting word or for just that moment of joy when needed. She gave and supported any and everyone in her family, community and Co-workers at ABC,” the GoFundMe page reads. “So as we prepare to say to our ‘see you laters’ while laying her to rest we are asking that anyone who can help support in anyway to please do so.”

As of this posting, the GoFundMe page and the Facebook fundraiser have raised a combined total of nearly $40,000.