‘The View’: Meghan McCain Sports Baseball Hat in Casual Look and Fans Go Off

The View co-host Meghan McCain showed up on the daytime talk show sporting a baseball hat for a very casual look, and fans are going off over it. During the coronavirus pandemic, the show is being down with most of the co-hosts joining one another via webcam from their respective homes.

McCain appeared on-screen donning an Arizona Cardinals hat, showing support for the NFL team from her home state. The look has certainly been divisive, however, as some are ok with it, but many watchers have expressed that they are not fans of the look. Scroll down to see what The View fans are saying about McCain’s casual ball cap look on social media, and let us know in the comments your own thoughts on it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I’m not a Meghan fan but she was wearing a Cardinal’s hat. But I agree with, what is with this wriggled, unshowered look on national television? #theview pic.twitter.com/YTtWnMFgQF — vlh (@coton_luver) March 30, 2020

​

I spent half my life in Phoenix (Ahwatukee) which I love. I approve of Meghan’s hat on #TheView @MeghanMcCain @TheView pic.twitter.com/O4iplfIZxA — The Daily Angle (@thedailyangle) March 30, 2020

This quarantine itself is going to do Meghan in. Not the virus itself, but the quarantine. She’s off the chain today; pregnant, wearing a cap 🧢…. she may have to take a nine month hiatus #TheView — finewoman3💛❤️💙 (@finewoman) March 30, 2020

​

“I don’t understand what it’s going to take for the American public to wake up to the fact that people are dying at an absolutely exorbitant rate.” #TheView‘s Meghan McCain is concerned about people outside of NYC dismissing concerns about the coronavirus: https://t.co/8HX8qaXDEz pic.twitter.com/MYGGioKFZS — Decider (@decider) March 30, 2020

Meghan must not have washed her hat cause she is wearing that stupid hat. — Jennifer Orkisz (@kokopookie) March 30, 2020

​

@TheView Who Told Meghan McCain that she looks good in that ugly cap? She looks like a hobo? She needs to dump that cap — Claire (@stclaire06) March 30, 2020

@TheView Just wanted Meghan to know that we can still hear her breathing in disappointment when she didn’t get to speak when she wanted to. And we can still see her face looking with disappointment. Remember your closeup now. — Renee (@PeaceInGod3) March 30, 2020

​

@MeghanMcCain #TheView is not the Meghan McCain show. We are sick and tired of you and your attitude. This pregnancy on her is just gonna get worse. She changes the tone of the show and it shows everyone is sick of her like we are. Get rid Meghan. — Opal (@opalluv4u) March 30, 2020

#TheView



Apparently, Meghan gave birth to a hat! — Joe Stratford (@Joe2CT) March 30, 2020

​

Meghan just be happy u have hair to style, unlike myself that lost it from Lupus! Yes this is awful and I feel the need to spend some time in church bc I truly miss being around those ppl. — Carolyn Wms (@Carolynfaywill0) March 30, 2020

I couldn’t care less if Meghan has on a ball cap. It’s important that other Republicans hear her opinion so they know it’s not just Dems thinking he’s doing wrong. We need everyone fighting for what’s right & that’s include republicans. — 🖤 Ms. Prinkle 🖤🆘 (@7brdgesroad) March 30, 2020

​

I think Meghan is in a bad mood today #TheView pic.twitter.com/VGbkxG4rVw — Kyle Ord (@TheRealKyleOrd) March 30, 2020

Why does Meghan look like she’s going to a football game? Not professional. #TheView — Kai (@kai_ady) March 30, 2020

​

@MeghanMcCain @TheView Meghan get rid of the baseball cap, put your hair in a ponytail you look fine a little peaked but I suspect you are nervous and/or ill in the mornings. — mkennedy (@kennedym0113) March 30, 2020