Meghan McCain’s Feud With Joy Behar Heats up on ‘The View’

A new report indicates that the feud between View co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar is heating up.

According to a source, tensions between the two women have reached “nuclear levels,” as reported by The Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things have apparently become worse since Feb. 9 when 75-year-old Behar and 33-year-old McCain exploded on one another while discussing past domestic abuse claims against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

“It was like Rosie versus Elizabeth 2.0 without the split screen,” a source told the Daily Mail, referencing an infamous argument that took place on the show between former co-hosts Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Hasselbeck.

“It just escalated out of nowhere and everyone backstage and in the control room totally freaked out initially. If you think it was uncomfortable watching it on TV, imagine being in the studio audience and the staff behind the scenes,” the source added.

Following the on-air spat, both women reportedly returned to their dressing rooms and unleashed about the other to producers.

“I’m sick of Meghan’s bulls—. This s— has to stop. If she doesn’t want to work here let her a— go,” Behar reportedly said before adding, “If I hear her say ‘my father’ one more time on this show, I’m going to puke on live TV.”

McCain is the daughter if Arizona Senator John McCain, who also ran for president in 2008.

The Daily Mail source reports that after the televised squabble, McCain “kept screaming, ‘I can’t believe she said she’s offended by all Republicans. Who does she think she is?’”

She also is said to have told The View executives that she feels the show is a toxic environment.

While they be disagreeing over quite a lot lately, back in January, Behar and McCain, as well as the rest of the show’s co-hosts, were united in their criticism of Megyn Kelly over her comments about about “Hanoi Jane” Fonda.

“To drag the Vietnam War into a plastic surgery conversation is a real stretch Megyn, OK?” Joy Behar said on an episode of The View shortly after Kelly’s comments were made.

Whoopi Goldberg referred to a statement that Kelly made, “She has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive,” and then fired back, “Nor do you!”

“I don’t like any of this in general, because when you’re revisiting things as serious as anti-war propaganda and people going over in such a context, it has nothing to do with plastic surgery and it’s much more serious than the issue at hand,” said Meghan McCain.

Sunny Hostin confessed that she was “bothered” by Kelly’s comments and added, “I’ve never seen a journalist do something like that.” Behar followed that up by snarking, “Who’s a journalist?”

Ann Curry, a former TODAY co-host, was a guest on the ABC talk show, and chimed in saying, “Journalists are not supposed to be the story.”

“We’re supposed to be humble, we’re supposed to use whatever time we’re given to shine a light on other stories,” Curry added. “To take time with this, it’s not journalism.”

“Jane should have just said to her, ‘How much work have you had, bitch?’” quipped Behar, a comment she ended up walking back. “I want to apologize to Megyn Kelly, I didn’t meant to call her a bitch. I like her actually, I’ve met her at parties, I like her. She’s struggling for a persona, she doesn’t know who she is and that’s the problem.”

“All of this is beneath us,” McCain piped up.