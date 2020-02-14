TV Shows

‘The View’: Meghan McCain and Joy Behar’s Explosive Argument Gets Spirited Response From Fans

After a heated argument between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar took over The View on Valentine’s Day, […]

After a heated argument between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar took over The View on Valentine’s Day, fans of the political talk show took to social media to react. The argument began when Behar discussed Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who McCain said Behar and the media were too quick to label as a shoo-in for the upcoming presidential election.

McCain argued that along with black voters, Bloomberg doesn’t hold a key demographic that would be crucial to winning, should he be the Democratic candidate in November against President Donald Trump.

THE FIGHT

“You have to win over the Midwest and Pennsylvania and coal miners and people that are not attractive to a lot of the Democratic coalition to win over the presidency and Trump has that locked and loaded right now. And I’m sorry, a guy who wants to take away your slurpy is going to have a real problem,” McCain told Behar, who shot back that “The guy who wants to take away your healthcare is in ever worse trouble.”

That’s when things got tense, with McCain firing back, “You know what, Joy? I’ve been right about election stuff and you’ve been wrong, so just trust me on this.”

“”How have I been wrong?” Behar replied.

“You thought Trump was gonna lose in 2016 and I didn’t,” she said.

“He did actually lose, you know,” Behar said.

THE FIGHT (CONTINUED)

“Does that make you feel good at night? He’s in the White House,” an increasingly growing frustrated McCain shot back. “That’s a ridiculous thing to say every single day of the show. He is President. Move on!”

A small smattering of applause rang out in the audience before Behar said, “Everybody on this panel repeats themselves, OK?”

“You’re trying to make yourself feel better. It’s weird,” McCain said.

“I don’t want to make myself feel better. I want him out!” Behar said to her own round applause.

MCCAIN SUPPORTERS

Some Twitter users agreed with McCain’s point that griping about Trump’s presidency can be a tired trope on The View.

BEHAR SUPPORTERS

But not everyone agreed with McCain. Some wrote that she was overvaluing middle America. Others got personal, writing that her presence negatively affects the show. 

MORE MCCAIN DISSENTERS

Some found humor in McCain’s argument that she has been correct about political issues and outcomes in the past.

