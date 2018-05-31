‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back at Roseanne Barr: ‘You Did This To Yourself’

The View host Whoopi Goldberg has clapped back at Roseanne Barr, saying, “You did this to yourself.”

REACTION TO CANCELLATION OF ‘ROSEANNE’: ABC canceled the show’s hit reboot following star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. The co-hosts weigh in on the decision and discuss Barr’s subsequent attacks on others. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/ObgjDr6mad — The View (@TheView) May 30, 2018

In a clip from the show, Goldberg commented on a retweet that Barr shared after facing backlash for a racist comment she posted on Twitter.

The retweet in question, featured a photoshopped picture of Goldberg with a “horrific image,” which clearly offended the star.

“This is what I’m gonna say, Roseanne, just becasue you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you,” Goldberg chided.

The View co-host Meghan McCain then jumped in to defend Goldberg, saying that while she fully defends “free speech” she acknowledges that corporations have the right to set acceptability guidelines.

McCain also strongly criticized Barr for “dragging” Goldberg into her defense of her racist tweet.

A number of viewers have commented on The View panel’s conversation, with one tweeting to them that they do not believe Barr is “sorry” for her comments.

Roseanne’s comment was completely wrong and insensitive. I feel bad feel bad for the remaining cast as they are now out of a job. People need to remember that what you say and do impact not only you but others. — Patricia Kronberger (@PatriciaKronbe1) May 30, 2018

“She’s sorry people won’t tolerate it & she lost her show. Only sympathy is for rest of cast & crew that lost their jobs because of her ignorance,” the viewer added. “If you want to be racist & bigoted under the guise of ‘free speech’ then do in your own time. Heck she has a lot now.”

roseanne barr should not be blaming the ambiem. if that was true then alot of her coments was made due to it. and per manufacture the drug has side effects but not make those kinds of remarks — elizabeth bear (@elizabethbear3) May 30, 2018

“Good. I love the show but just because you can say anything in this country… doesn’t mean you should,” another twitter user commented. “Didn’t anyone’s parents teach them this: if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say it at all. And Roseanne is old… she knows better. Or should.”

While she has been responding to some of the comments made her, Barr does not appear to have replied to the View hosts at this time.