‘The View’ Fans Spot Meghan McCain Giving ‘Smirk’ to Senator Elizabeth Warren During Iran Conversation

The View recently welcomed Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a guest, and fans spotted Meghan McCain “smirking” at her during a conversation about the Iran situation. While the women on the panel discussed their varying views on President Donald Trump taking military action and killing, viewers noticed that McCain was seemingly throwing some snarky looks at Warren.

Asked several times by @MeghanMcCain if Gen. Soleimani was a terrorist, Sen. Elizabeth Warren says, “Of course he is. He’s part of a group that our federal government has designated as a terrorist. The question, though, is what’s the right response?” https://t.co/tmqF9En73W pic.twitter.com/kr7By0AyEl — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2020

“The snarkyness that is Meghan and her smirk just really detracts from any possible point she is making,” one person said, to which another user replied, “Every. Single. Day. She is disrespect personified… even when I agree with her. Her patronizing tone and ‘I know politics’ kills me.”

“I’m pretty shure my beloved hero John McCain would have objected strongly against the president and the administration behavior!” someone else exclaimed.

“If only @MeghanMcCain paid as much attention to Trump’s words as she did members of a different party. Hold yourself accountable and you’ll have the respect to hold others accountable,” one other viewer said.

Meghan irks my spirit. She is rude, disrespectful and just has an overall stank disposition. She is incapable of respectfully disagreeing with guests. ABC needs to replace her #TheView pic.twitter.com/XHY0QgUqEB — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) January 7, 2020

Many also complimented Warren for how she handled herself while sitting with The View co-hosts.

“Liz did great here. I’m not all in on her policies but she’s a great teacher and Meg played the part of a smug student setting a trap for the teacher perfectly. Liz wiped that smug right off,” one Warren supporter offered.

I totally agree with with EW! The question was he a terrorist or not is pure semantics! The question we should be asking: is killing : assassinating a foe within our value system? My answer in a roaring NO! — Peter Ulrich (@petethegorilla) January 7, 2020

Another person tweeted to Warren that “it was absolutely the right response!” then adding, “Surgical strike at the leader of a terrorist organization after he helped organize an attack on a US embassy. It was proportionate and aimed at preventing further attacks. Completely acceptable!”