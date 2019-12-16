‘The View’ Fans Speak out on Social Media After Whoopi Goldberg Slams Meghan McCain

The View fans are speaking out on social media, after Whoopi Goldberg slammed Meghan McCain on Monday’s episode. The panelists were amid one of their common heated debates, with this one in particular revolving around the impeachment proceedings surrounding President Donald Trump. McCain, who stated she feels the long process will not be beneficial to Democrats in the long run, eventually interjected by saying, “My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a View cohost.”

She then started to say, “My job is to analyze the politics of it and …” but was interrupted by co-host Sunny Hostin. McCain then asked her to “Let me finish, I let you talk.” Goldberg then appeared to attempt to go to commercial, but McCain chimed in, “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now,” Goldberg fired off at McCain, to which she replied, “No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show.” Goldberg then hit back with, “I’m okay with that, if you’re going to behave like this.”

“I’m not behaving like anything,” McCain added, defending herself. “I’m trying to show conservative perspective.” The exchange has set the internet on fire, with viewers taking to social media to comment on the tiff.

This isn’t about Meghan getting OWNED on national television. It’s about someone FINALLY standing up to her and letting her know that her disrespect and bullying will no longer be tolerated. And I am glad it was Whoopi.#TheView pic.twitter.com/tdwO48NTHt — ★D. W.★ (@suthrngurl) December 16, 2019

“And MCCain says she won’t talk the rest of the show, and then she CONTINUES to talk over Whoopi…. God bless Whoopi,” one fan said. “She has a patience and solidity I wish I could have when coming against the likes of people like Meghan McCain.

“Meghan thinks she can talk over people and they are just going to sit back and let her do it. Glad whoopi told her off,” another person offered, while someone else added, “I find it hard to believe that Meghan is still on the show, everyone should have an opinion but she thinks that her opinion is the only one that is right. FIRE HER NOW!!!!!!!! As a matter of fact, This whole hatred filled show should be canceled!!!!!!”

Not everyone has been critical of McCain, however, as one fan tweeted, “If I were @MeghanMcCain I would have walked tf off that stage. As for @WhoopiGoldberg, there is no need to speak to a colleague like that, let alone on tv. They were speaking over her, not the other way around. It’s not even about politics– I’m not a conservative.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.