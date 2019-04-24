‘The View’ Fans Slam Meghan McCain Over Her Explosion That Led to Cutting to a Commercial

Meghan McCain is facing backlash from fans following her on-air feud with Joy Behar on The View that forced host Whoopi Goldberg to cut to commercial.

The altercation occurred during the Monday, April 22 episode of the ABC daytime talk show after the topic of conversation moved to Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller’s report, which quickly divided the panel along ideological lines and pushed McCain into a longwinded rant after it was noted that President Trump’s approval rating slipped to 37 percent.

“I always took Trump seriously,” McCain said in part. “You can go back and check the receipts when I worked at Fox and when I worked on my radio show. I always took Trump seriously. This mess that we all got ourselves into, I blame the left as much as the right, and the demonizing of all conservatives in this country, all Trump supporters in every way. You’re getting him re-elected.”

She added that the report found Trump “didn’t collude” with Russia, and began to speak over her co-hosts as they listed the alleged crimes outlined in the report,

The uncomfortable and heated altercation, which forced the show to abruptly cut to commercial break, left fans flocking to social media to criticize the incident, with many taking aim at McCain.

One person even stated that over the course of McCain’s time on The View, she has made them “immediately change the channel.”

Others even called for the long-running daytime talk show to “impeach” McCain, who joined the series in 2017.

McCain, the daughter of late Arizona Senator John McCain and a former Fox News contributor, joined The View in 2017 during its 21st season, grabbing the spot after former co-host Jedediah Bila, the show’s lone conservative panelist, has departed just a month earlier.

“I’m a little bit on sensory overload,” she told ABC News following her first episode. “It’s an incredible show to be joining. I’ve never joined a hit show. It’s a luxury to be able to come onto something that already has such a big following.”

Since her start on the talk show, McCain has been involved in a number of on-air scuffles with her co-hosts, as the topics discussed are typically controversial.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.