‘The View’ Fans Lose Their Minds Over Meghan McCain and Joy Behar’s Matching Halloween Costumes

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain teamed up for a scary Halloween look, and The View fans had lots to say. The ABC morning talk show co-hosts constantly disagree when discussing politics on the air. Despite many rumors of behind-the-scenes drama, the pair maintain they are actually good friends when the cameras are not rolling, and their matching Halloween costumes stand as the perfect evidence.

The pair dressed up as the terrifying twin sisters from The Shining for a hilariously creepy clip envisioning a world where President Donald Trump was in office indefinitely.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After showing footage from the classic horror film, the clip shifts to backstage of the ABC show as a boy also rides around the halls. He stumbles upon the two co-hosts in costume.

“They’re The Shining’s terrifying twosome, who show you a world where Trump is president forever, and ever and ever” a woman says in the voiceover. “Joy and Meghan are the Grady sisters.”

Fans of the series took to Twitter to comment on the hilarious costume, also throwing digs at McCain.

“YOU ALL LOOK AWESOME. LOVE IT,” one user gushed.

“That costume fits Meagan’s(sic) personality to a Tee,” another user commented.

“I think this is everyone’s worst fear….” Another user commented.

“Joy and Meghan stole the show. LOL,” a fourth fan wrote, giving them the big prize among the other co-hosts.

McCain later posted a photo with her “twin” Behar, along with Sunny Hostin who showed up for the Halloween show with a perfect Pennywise costume that stole the show.

The episode also featured Abby Huntsman in her best Carrie at the prom costume. Whoopi Goldberg also dressed up, bringing her best cat outfit as Church the cat from pet Sematary.

Though Behar and McCain were the only ones to have matching costumes, all the co-hosts coordinated paying tribute to Stephen King‘s greatest works. The show also paid homage to the iconic writer’s legacy with a special video.

What did you think of the awesome costumes this year? The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.