‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hostin Has a Problem With Kim Kardashian’s Path to Becoming a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian recently revealed in an interview with Vogue that she’s studying to become a lawyer and the fans are freaking out.

Lawyer Sunny Hostin from The View certainly has an opinion about Kardashian’s new direction and did not hesitate to share on Friday’s episode of the popular morning show. Hostin revealed that she isn’t supporting Kardashian on her path to taking the bar despite previously praising her in lobbying for prison reform and helping Alice Marie Johnson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I do think it’s wonderful that she wants to practice law, but I don’t think there should be shortcuts in life and I take the practice of law very seriously,” Hostin expressed. “I remember after college and after law school, I went a step further and became a judicial law clerk on an appellate court with the Chief Judge because I felt I wasn’t prepared enough to represent people.”

The mom of soon-to-be four, plans on participating in a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm before taking the exam in 2022 — all without stepping foot inside a law school, which is why some people are so upset. She’s able to do this because California doesn’t require a law degree for the exam.

“I remember when I first stepped into a court room to represent the People of the United States, I was shaking in my boots because I took it so seriously,” the host said. “[Kim] wants to like, read a couple of articles and undertake a four year apprenticeship … I don’t know, I think it’s too serious.”

While Hostin fired off with how she felt, Ana Navarro came to her defense by saying, “Give her a break, girl!”

“It’s not her fault, there’s four states — California being one of them — where you can take the bar without having gone to law school,” she continued.

Joy Behar chimed in asking, “Why can’t she go to college and then go to law school? She’s young enough to start now.”

Hostin agreed by adding, “She has a lot of money and a lot of time.”

Kardashian admits that her new path to become a lawyer would be met with a lot of eyerolls, but unlike Legally Blonde‘s, Elle Woods, she didn’t just wake up one day and decide to become a lawyer, instead, she “had to think long and hard about this.”

CNN commentator and activist Van Jones has come to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s defense saying, “For people who have fallen for this media caricature of the party girl from ten years ago who hangs out with Paris Hilton? This is the daughter of an accomplished attorney and the mother of three black kids who is using her full power to make a difference on a tough issue and is shockingly good at it.”

Kardashian’s sisters have even said throughout the years that she’s the “detective” of the family and loves crime shows. This obviously is something she’s shown interest in for most of her life.