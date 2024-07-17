The Tragic Death of 'Survivor' Star Jennifer Lyon

Survivor: Palau Jennifer Lyon appeared on the 2005 edition of the reality series. In 2010, the Survivor community was rocked by her death. She passed at the age of 37.l after a battle with cancer. She placed fourth in the competition and was diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer not long after appearing on the show.

She discovered she had cancer five years before her death. "In the summer of 2004, I felt something in my right breast that didn't feel normal," Lyon told PEOPLE in October 2005. "I thought it was probably scar tissue related to my breast implants. So I let it go – for a long time." Early detection is key for most cancers, especially breast cancer, as treatment can help prevent the spread.

After her diagnosis, she underwent a bilateral mastectomy and chemotherapy treatments. She used her public platform to spread breast cancer awareness by hosting fundraisers for breast cancer research. Before her passing, she opened a Christmas tree lot and used her proceeds from the sales to donate to the cause.

She credited her time on Survivor for helping her achieve mental fortitude while battling cancer. "'Survivor' taught me there's an end in sight," she said. "As hard as it is, it will be over, and you have to appreciate every day."

Her reality star's cast members were sad defined by her passing, and showed great support amid her illness. "This has really rocked the 'Survivor' community," Austin Carty told Us Weekly magazine. Carty and Lyon dated for a period of time and remained close. "It's just so sad. She was engaged in the greatest fight of her life, but she had every intention to fight and spread her positive messages."

According to People, longtime host Jeff Probst said that he and Lyon spoke "near the end" about "the idea that death is such a hard subject and so many of us don't know what is appropriate to say, so we end up saying the wrong thing for all the right reasons."

He added: "If I learned anything from Jenn it is this: Don't be afraid to ask someone how they are truly feeling about dying. Don't shy away from the scary parts of death. They need someone to talk to about what is going on inside their head."