‘The Talk’: Sara Gilbert Gets Emotional Goodbye From Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne is having a difficult time saying goodbye to her longtime The Talk co-host Sara Gilbert. On Wednesday, Gilbert joined her fellow co-hosts for her last day of taping for the popular daytime talk show, which is set to air on Friday, Aug. 2. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the taping, Osbourne opened up about the heartbreak she is experiencing at her co-host’s exit.

“[I’m feeling] really sad but yet I’m happy for Sara, what she’s going on to do, so it’s like, I’m sad for myself not having that thing of coming in every day and working with Sara,” Osbourne told the outlet. “We’re just very close. She’s probably one of my bestest friends that I’ve ever had because I’ve known her a long time but only worked with her and got close with her over the last nine years, but as I said, we live right near each other so she can’t get away from me.”

After nine-years on air, Gilbert announced in April that she had made the decision to step away from The Talk, revealing that she had been “struggling” with balancing the hit ABC show The Conners, her duties on the daytime series, and young children.

Gilbert’s departure makes Osbourne the only original host left as the talk show heads into its 10th season, something that Osbourne says is “stranger,” the host adding that there is plenty she will miss about her longtime frined.

“Her fabulous dry wit, she is so quick and the thing is about Sara because she’s so low key, people don’t expect her to come with her one-liners the way she does and she is just the funniest,” Osbourne said. “So funny, but low-key, she’s not one of these comics that’s in your face.”

Osbourne, who explained that Gilbert gathered their fellow hosts, which include Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Eve, at her home on Tuesday night for a goodbye dinner, had one final message for Gilbert.

“Sara Gilbert, you’re the best — irreplaceable, the best, a comedy genius, the best friend I’ve got in my life,” she said. “You’ve been a good friend to everybody here, we all adore you, and you know what, you’re going on to great things in your life, so, I’ll always be a part of your life, Ms., you’re not getting rid of me.”

Gilbert’s final episode of The Talk airs Friday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. She can be seen next on Season 2 of The Conners, which is set to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, Sept. 24.