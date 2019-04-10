‘The Talk’ Reveals Guest Co-Host Amelia Santaniello Following Sara Gilbert’s Departure

Following Sara Gilbert’s departure announcement, The Talk has revealed that journalist Amelia Santaniello will appear as a guest co-host.

According to the Star Tribune, Santaniello is a co-anchor for WCCO in Minnesota, and she previously joined the panel as guest co-host in 2012.

The outlet also notes that actor Emilo Estevez is the scheduled guest the day that Santaniello sits in on the show, this coming Thursday, April 11.

The cat’s out of the bag! Our very own @WCCOAmelia will be heading to Los Angeles help co-host “The Talk” Thursday, April 11! The guest that day will be actor Emilio Estevez. We hope you’ll be watching with us Thursday! pic.twitter.com/Q5wyCMix9F — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) April 8, 2019

Gilbert announced on Tuesday that she would be exiting the show, making a heartfelt and emotional announcement to the audience.

“This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” she began her statement. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

BREAKING NEWS: Sara Gilbert Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Talk’ After Season 9; ‘This is hard’ pic.twitter.com/iBA0az9FyB — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 9, 2019

Gilbert then explained that she has a lot going on, such as her hit Roseanne spin-off series, her family commitments, and other upcoming creative projects.

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” she said. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

The hosts get emotional as Sara Gilbert announces she will be leaving the show after season 9. WATCH➡️: https://t.co/N5cx1d6nhY pic.twitter.com/hTRxMhJThz — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 9, 2019

“As I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce, and I’m having opportunities to act,” Gilbert added. “don’t know how I’m going to do it all. I’m looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time.’”

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” Gilbert concluded her statement.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.