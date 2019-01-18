‘The Talk’ Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Talks New Years’ Resolutions

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood is hoping to make some changes in 2019 with the help of the Metamucil Two-Week Challenge.

“Everybody does New Year’s resolutions. Well, really I wanted to do a healthy resolution that I could implement that was a lifestyle change and the two week challenge is really pretty easy,” Underwood explained in an interview with PopCulture.com. “For 14 days straight, you add Metamucil to your daily routine.”

Underwood likes to put Metamucil in a smoothie or in a creamscicle, but she points out you could also use it with a glass of water or orange juice.

“You put it in a smoothie. I personally like the [dreamscicle] where you make it into a milkshake and you do that for 14 days straight and it promotes regularity and you can feel what it feels like and I like that it goes through your body naturally,” she explained.

Her life as a stand-up comic on the road made her feel “sluggish” before. But at the time of the interview, Underwood was four days into the challenge, and already feeling “much more lighter.”

“I’m living out of a suitcase. I go from doing the talk Monday through Thursday. We do two shows on Thursday then I go to the airport and then go to a comedy club from Thursday night to … If I get there Thursday night or maybe Friday morning all the way to Sunday,” Underwood explained. “So, I’m feeling kind of sluggish. Really couldn’t get through the airport as fast I needed to. I was kind of cheating on the moving sidewalk. I was taking a wheelchair, knowing I was wrong. So, once I start to feel what lighter felt like, I could move faster. I can move and people have seen a change in me energy wise and I really like this.”

During a recent episode of The Talk, Underwood spoke with life coach Mike Bayer, who was shocked to see her on the set weeks after they filmed their pre-taped segment. In the episode, Underwood said she wanted to feel less stress and the Metamucil challenge helped out with that.

“It does feel quite nicely that Mike was really shocked when he walked out and saw me and my face had changed and my body had changed because you drink more water. You eat better,” Underwood said.

“Because sometimes, at least for me, when I was eating a certain way, I would be hungry right after I ate something.”

Underwood said she can get the “good fiber” from Metamucil, called psyllium, adding that it does not stop her from eating a slice of pizza or fried chicken occasionally.

Metamucil also supports historically black colleges and universities and will be announcing a partnership with the Steve Harvey Morning Show.

“I’m a member of Zeta Phi Beta and I don’t know how Metamucil knew that we were all family like this, but this is really a cool experience especially as we get closer to Dr. King and Black History Month,” Underwood said. “HBCUs are important to us because it’s a part of American History.”

Photo credit: CBS