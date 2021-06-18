'The Talk' Features Unwelcome Guest Live on Air Following Sharon Osbourne Exit

✖

Amidst all the drama on this season of The Talk, even the natural world is reaching out to disturb the hosts. In a now-viral clip from this week, a massive cockroach crawls up the wall and into the shot behind host Sheryl Underwood, drawing the viewer's eyes. The bug appears to be several inches long, and luckily for Underwood, she doesn't seem to notice the insect sharing her shot.

"Am I the only one who seen the bug (cockroach) crawling on the wall just on [The Talk]," tweeted one concerned viewer. "I’m watching the talk and a big cockroach bug was crawling on the wall so gross," wrote another. "HOLY S--- LIVE TV RULES THERE IS A GIANT COCKROACH OR CICADA THAT WAS CRAWLING ON THE SET OF THE TALK," another fan excitedly tweeted. "I was waiting in an doctor's office. They had a TV on to The Talk. As one of them spoke a large bug was crawling up the picture frame behind her. I see the cockroaches wanted to be interviewed," noted another casual viewer.

Watching #CBS #thetalk and noticed there’s a cockroach climbing up the wall behind Sheryl…come on CBS! Gross 🤮 pic.twitter.com/6bn73SdKkX — Crystal (@Crystal76056889) June 14, 2021

This cockroach intrusion comes on the heels of the announcement that The Talk is coming back for a 12th season following a difficult year for the CBS talk show. After the internal investigation that led to the contentious exit of Sharon Osbourne and extended show hiatus, The Talk announced Monday on Twitter that it will be coming back for a 12th year in 2021-2022 after first debuting in October 2010. Now hosted by moderators Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth, the show has not announced its cast for next season, nor a replacement for Osbourne.

The wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne came under scrutiny back in March after her controversial comments in defense of friend Piers Morgan and his discounting of Meghan Markle's experiences with racism. Osbourne was then accused of using racial slurs with co-workers earlier working on The Talk, which she staunchly denied on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher. Denouncing "cancel culture" and "woke language," the former daytime host said at the time, "I'm used to being called names. A racist is one I will not take. ...It's not fair. It isn't about being a racist. It's maybe not knowing what is correct and woke for your language that day. It changes from day to day what is correct." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.