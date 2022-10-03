'The Talk' Co-Host Starting CBS News and '48 Hours' Roles

Natalie Morales is adding several new roles to her resume. After spending the last year alongside Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, and Akbar Gbajabiamila co-hosting The Talk, Morales is expanding her relationship with CBS, the network on Monday announcing that Morales is venturing back into the TV news business by joining CBS News as a correspondent.

In her new role at CBS News, Morales will not only report for CBS Sunday Morning, CBS Mornings, and the network's other programs, but also contribute to 48 Hours, the most successful true crime docuseries in television history that is currently in its 35th season. Judy Tygard, executive producer of 48 Hours, said in a statement, "Natalie is a high-profile reporter with a familiar voice that viewers trust. She's also known for her exclusive, unsparing interviews of notorious criminals including Clark Rockefeller and Drew Peterson. We've watched her work for years and we're excited to have her reporting for us."

"Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News," Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS' news and stations unit, added. "he has excelled at the highest levels – from network morning shows to longform storytelling – and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her on our team. She will be doing stories for 48 Hours, CBS Mornings, CBS Sunday Morning and others. She knows how to get to the heart of a tough story with compassion and grace."

Of her new correspondent position, Morales called it "a privilege to contribute to the CBS News programs," adding that she is "hoping to tell the stories that matter and to talk about issues many of us face." She continued, "48 Hours pioneered true crime television and I'm looking forward to working with the great team of producers and correspondents to bring the best stories to CBS viewers on Saturday nights."

Morales is set to begin taking on her new duties beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1. As she ventures back into the world of TV news, she will remain on The Talk, the talk show she first joined back in October of last year following her exit at NBC after 22 years. During her time at NBC, Morales served as the west coast anchor of Today, exiting the role in 2016, and also served as a correspondent on Dateline. She also had a stint as host of the long-running entertainment-news program Access, was co-host of Access Live, and anchored Reelz's Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales.