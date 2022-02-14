The ‘Sopranos’ Super Bowl Commercial Every Fan Needs to See

The Sopranos ended in 2007, but is still popular enough to stand front and center in a primetime Super Bowl commercial. In 2022, advertisers gave fans a bit of reunion when Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) and A.J. Soprano (Robert Iler) starred in an ad for Chevrolet. It’s a moment that die-hard fans will want to check out, whether they’re in the market for a new car or not.

This commercial aired during Super Bowl LVI to promote the all-electric Chevy Silverado EV. It evoked The Sopranos from start to finish, mimicking the show’s opening credits which always showed Tony Soprano (James Galdofini) driving his Chevy Suburban from Manhattan to his home in northern New Jersey, with the scenery of the Jersey Turnpike passing him by. In the modern commercial, we saw Meadow driving the new Silverado along the same route.

Sigler, now 42 years old, told PEOPLE that the experience was emotional for her. She revealed that series creator David Crane returned to direct her and Iler in the ad and that she felt the late Gandolfini’s “presence” while filming. She also confirmed that she and Iler are both very open to a Sopranos revival.

“Even getting direction from [creator] David Chase and seeing our old camera operators that we had worked with throughout the seasons… It was this eerie thing where Robert and I both said, ‘We could hop back into playing these characters in a heartbeat,’” she said. “It was really cool to get a moment to experience that.”

Some fans felt the same way, and many want to see more of Meadow and A.J. Others have conflicted feelings about the ad and the idea of a series revival. Here’s a look at what they said on social media after the ad first aired.

Confusion

nah it was just a really dope reunion 👏🏻 — kelli. (@ohplzkelli) February 14, 2022

https://twitter.com/Scholf_A_Loaf/status/1493018317476483073?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some fans were confused by the dialogue-free ad, feeling like it wasn’t clear if a full-on Sopranos revival was implied by the teaser.

Setting

I believe they met at the restaurant where the last scene took place, Stuart’s. — Frank Fioretti (@frank_fioretti) February 14, 2022

Is that Chevy commercial “Sopranos” canon or…? — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) February 14, 2022

Whether it was meant to tease a reunion or not, fans noted that the episode had major significance for The Sopranos, since it was the location of the final scene in the series.

Parking

How did they drop the ball on that Sopranos Chevy commercial by not having “Meadow” struggle with the parking?!! Ugh. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 14, 2022

If you have no Sopranos knowledge, that Chevy commercial is just a strangely emotional parking job. — Jim Margalus (@SoxMachine) February 14, 2022

The final scene of The Sopranos infamously generated anxiety by showing Meadow struggling to parallel park, so fans thought it was intentional that she had no trouble parking in this commercial. Between that and the nod to Tony’s old Chevy, they found the ad to be perfectly justified in using this IP.

Optimistic

After the commercial tonight, I'm 100% ready for a Meadow Soprano spinoff. — Anthony Panza (@ThePanzaClan) February 14, 2022

Was the electric Chevy commercial a hint that the sopranos are coming back? Hmmmm — shailah (@ShaysCoyoteUgly) February 14, 2022

Although the ad was for the Chevy electric truck, some fans were optimistic that it would also serve as a foot in the door to create a Sopranos revival series centered around Meadow. In the world of entertainment, stranger things have happened.

Implication

https://twitter.com/HelloCullen/status/1493020230213271552?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

I loved seeing AJ and Meadow Soprano but that commercial made me feel nothing about the electric truck — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 14, 2022

Some fans joked that being associated with The Sopranos – and all the violence that comes with it – might not be the best branding decision for Chevy. They wondered if drivers would subconsciously feel like a mob boss whenever they drove the truck.

Pitches

Give me a Meadow Soprano spin off, where her & AJ want to reclaim their fathers turf. The only mobster that’ll help them is Paulie due to Jersey not respecting him.



Throughout the series we watch this rag tag trio go through trials and tribulations to ultimately fail abysmally! https://t.co/yap1W7eI0B — “The Aspirationalist” Lochy Hendricks (@LochyHendricks) February 14, 2022

Some fans got right to work theorizing about what a Sopranos revival might be about – which characters would return, what their allegiances would be and what the situation in North Jersey would be after all these years.

Nostalgia

We got a sopranos commercial in the Super Bowl with Meadow Soprano in it? I’ve ascended — The Supreme Rat Leader (@JayDlegend) February 14, 2022

Omg. My jaw in the floor from the Sopranos Chevy commercial. Extra impressive bc Robert Iler doesn’t act anymore! — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) February 14, 2022

Finally, between ads like this and the halftime show lineup, some fans commented on how this Super Bowl played to their generational nostalgia – for better or for worse.