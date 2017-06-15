‘The Sopranos’ Creator Hints That A Prequel Could Happen

All of the best TV shows and movies are getting reboots or sequels nowadays, but Sopranos creator David Chase won’t let that happen.

However, he has revealed that a prequel series isn’t out of the question.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the original Sopranos finale, Chase reflected on the groundbreaking HBO series during an interview with EW. Chase was asked about the possibility of revisiting the story at one point, and he shut that talk down right away.

“I wouldn’t want to see that happen, no,” Chase said. “Like recasting? … Everybody’s getting older, you can’t match people anymore.”

So, there is no sequel series in sight. But the creator did reveal that the franchise could be seen again in the future. It would just have to take place before The Sopranos did.

“I could conceive of maybe a prequel of The Sopranos,” he said. “I could never see [a return of the show] except as a prequel.”

This idea will have fans ecstatic, but don’t get too excited just yet. This comment was nothing more than the series creator answering a question about his former show. As of now, HBO has no plans to revisit The Sopranos.

Although, with Game of Thrones slated to get four prequel series’, and a possible Deadwood movie in the works, the network isn’t opposed to tackling its biggest properties more than once.

