‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Rescue Me’ Star Dead at 96: RIP to Jerry Adler

A familiar face to fans of The Sopranos, Rescue Me and many other shows has died.

Jerry Adler, an actor with decades of credits in television and film, died on Saturday, according to an online obituary. He was 96.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He’s best know for The Sopranos, where he played Hesh Rabkin, a longtime associate of the Soprano family.

Play video

He aslo had substantial roles in Rescue Me (Sidney Feinberg, 34 episodes), The Good Wife (Howard Lyman, 30 episodes), Mad About You (Mr. Wicker, 12 episodes) and Transparent (Moshe Pfefferman, 9 episodes).

He also appeared in the Woody Allen movie Manhattan Murder Mystery. Other movies in Adler’s filmography include A Most Violent Year, The Public Eye and Synecdoche, New York.

Sopranos co-star Stevie Van Zandt reacted to Adler’s passing via X, writing, “RIP Jerry Adler. Such an honor working with you. Travel well my friend.”

Robert King, co-creator of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, wrote: “The intent was only to have him (Jerry) for one episode of THE GOOD WIFE, but he was so funny in a diner scene, yelling ‘I said ice cream, you stupid b—’ we had him back for six years of Good Wife and three years of Good Fight. One of our favorite collaborators.”

A memorial service for Adler is set for Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York City.