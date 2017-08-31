Every Season of ‘The Simpsons’ Is Finally Available to Buy

After a three-year hiatus from store shelves, The Simpsons is finally available to buy after outcry from fans of the iconic animated series.

Up Next: Netflix Orders New Series from the Creator of 'Futurama' and 'The Simpsons'

Walmart's video-streaming service, Vudu has released all 28 season of The Simpsons on its platform. Audiences can own the seasons in either standard ($32.99) or high-definition ($34.99), or take advantage of the new "mix and match" offer that has fans buying any two seasons for $19.99.

This move might be a new direction 20th Century Fox Entertainment is going in when it comes to releasing tangible copies of its hit series.

Last month, it was announced by show creator, Matt Groening and executive producer, Al Jean at the San Diego Comic-Con panel that they will release the 18th season of the series on DVD this December, featuring Springfield mobster, Fat Tony on the cover.

More: Everything Coming to Netflix in August

The show's 17th season was last released in December 2014, with production halting on any future seasons after FOX struck a deal with FXX for airing its series, leaving fans upset after buying 17 seasons and the show discontinuing its DVD sales. But the good news is it's something the showrunners have been looking forward to announcing this news for quite some time.

Jean took to Twitter, sharing the good news about the complete DVD set for season 18.

.@TheSimpsons season 18 DVD December 5! — Al Jean (@AlJean) July 22, 2017

During Comic-Con, he said, "Matt Groening tried really hard to bring them back, and we're very happy to say the fans were listened to."

Season 18 is the only one confirmed for this year, but Jean told a fan on Twitter that they have recorded commentaries for season 19 and 20 in the hope that the release calendar continues.

it's a test. We do have commentaries recorded for 19 and 20 — Al Jean (@AlJean) July 23, 2017

Photo credit: Twitter / @ew