'The Rookie' Production Suspended After Shots Fired, Police Presence on Set

Production on the Los Angeles set of ABC's The Rookie shut down on Thursday after shots were fired. Deadline reports that "Rampart division units flooded into the area" and are still on the scene. LAPD media relations liaison Officer William Cooper informed Deadline that "a call came in at 2:56 p.m. PT of a possible shooting at Hartford Avenue and West 5th Street."

By the time the police arrived at 3:30 p.m., all suspects were already gone. Officers are still actively canvassing the area. At this point, reports are still conflicting, with sources unsure whether the shots occurred on or near the set. According to eyewitnesses, three shots were heard hitting the building where the crew was working. This is still a developing story.

The ABC drama is currently in the midst of its third season and is grappling with the realities of modern policing. Star Nathan Fillion addressed how the protests and cultural conversation around policing affected how they approach the show in an interview with TV Insider. "Part of what makes The Rookie so fantastic is that we do endeavor to be accurate," he explained. "I mean, we’re aware we’re a TV show and we have to dramatize things, but… in this time, if we want to be accurate, part of that is making sure people understand that not everyone’s experience with the police is going to be the same."

The preparation that goes into the accuracy of the show is rather extensive, star Titus Makin Jr. explained in an interview with PopCulture.com. "They actually put us through a kind of quick version of the police academy training at the top of each season," Makin revealed. "So season one we did... I think we had like two weeks of training. They bring in all the professionals and we go to the shooting range and we have driving training and clearing the room and learning how to cuff, and combat. So we did that for a short period of time before each season, just to kind of refreshing us and keep us looking somewhat presentable."

The Rookie has yet to be either cancelled or renewed for a fourth season by ABC, and the show has been undergoing a bit of a ratings drop in 2021. The series averages 3.02 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, giving its chances at renewal a decent bet.