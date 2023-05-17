'The Rookie': Mercedes Mason Is Married to 'The Office' Actor

The Rookie and The Office are two wildly different shows, but that didn't stop two of the stars from getting together and committing to each other for eternity. According to HELLO!, Mercedes Mason, who portrayed Captain Zoe Anderson in the first season of ABC's cop procedural before she was heartbreakingly killed off, is actually married to David Denman, who portrayed Pam's ex-beau Roy Anderson on The Office.

The actors have been in each other's lives for over a decade and co-starred in the pilot episode of Traffic Lights in 2011. Although it's unknown when and how they met, they eventually got married in September 2014. In 2018 they welcomed a baby boy named Caius and then welcomed another boy in 2021 named Sagan. The names are definitely unique, but it's what makes it all the more perfect.

Even though the couple don't necessarily talk about the other during interviews, they do still show up for red carpet events and likely other public events as well. They also often show off their love for each other on social media, which is enough to show fans just how much they mean to each other. They have made it almost 10 years with each other, and it doesn't seem like they are slowing down at all and are still going strong, which is sometimes rare in this industry.

While the two of them have obviously had plenty of other roles aside from The Rookie and The Office, it's pretty funny to know that they each played a character with the last name Anderson, even if it was at completely different times. It's even more entertaining knowing that they were together when Mercedes Mason was on The Rookie, which can be streamed on Hulu, so who knows what kind of jokes they made about it if they even caught something like that.

As of now, it's unknown if they have plans to do any projects together or even have a desire to work with each other again. Both Mason and Denman have some upcoming projects that will surely keep them busy, so even if they want to, it's going to be a while until that happens. It's always nice to see couples working together, but sometimes it's just something they don't want to do, and there's no telling what is going through their minds. However, as long they are happy together, that really is all that matters.