'The Rookie' Character Returning After 4 Years Away

Sergeant Tim Bradford is getting the surprise of his life in the next episode of ABC's The Rookie, titled "S.R.T.," when his ex-wife Isabel resurfaces after four years. According to TVLine, Isabel returns for help in saving someone from when she was undercover. With Tim and Lucy assisting in the search, their relationship will get a little tense, as if the two don't already have enough to worry about.

Tim's relationship with Isabel was revealed during the first season of the cop procedural, where it was also discovered that her work undercover was partly why their marriage didn't work out in the first place. She worked as a detective in the Gangs and Narcotics Division and, ironically, got addicted to drugs. She later became a CI for the LAPD and nearly died. Suffice it to say that Isabel has been through a lot, and so has Tim.

It's been years since Tim has seen Isabel, and a lot has changed since then, and likely a lot has changed for her, too. He and Lucy are in a good place, even with her studying to be a detective so she can be a UC. The last time they both saw Isabel, they were in very different places, and this is just another obstacle that will come in Chenford's way. If anything, even if it doesn't seem like it at first, it will only bring them closer together.

Mircea Monroe, who portrays Isabel, is most known for her role on the Showtime series Episodes, as well as TVLand's Impastor. Her most recent role was in 2021 in the mystery thriller Masquerade. To have her first role in two years be a role she hasn't played in four years seems weirdly fitting, and eyes are going to be glued to screens when the episode finally airs on Tuesday, April 18.

The Rookie's fifth season is starting to wind down, so storylines will definitely start to have an impact on how the rest of the season plays out. This means that this Chenford and Isabel story could have lasting effects, depending on how it goes. It should be noted that ABC has yet to make a renewal decision about both The Rookie and its freshman spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, but both shows have been doing pretty well on Tuesday nights, so hopefully, it's only just a matter of time. Plus, it would be rather rude to have Tim and Lucy get together with their many obstacles, only for the show to get canceled right after. This will be another thing that the couple will have to get through, as well as the fans, and I have no doubt they will.