‘The Rookie’s Afton Williamson Reveals Who She Claims Sexually Harassed Her

Afton Williamson named the people who she claims harassed her on the set of The Rookie on her latest message about exiting the ABC series. The actress made headlines last week after revealing she was leaving the show ahead of Season 2, alleging she had been the victim of racial discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment during production of the first season.

In a new post shared on Monday, Williamson accused one of her co-stars, by name, of sexual harassment.

“This season on The Rookie, I was sexually harassed by fellow actor Demetrius Grosse. I was Racially Bullied and Discriminated against and Sexually Assaulted by Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich. Let’s BE the CHANGE we WANT to SEE,” she wrote at the end of a lengthy caption, thanking fans for their support since she spoke out wither allegations.

Grosse — who guest starred as Detective Kevin Wolfe in five episodes of the ABC cop drama’s first season — and Ciganovich have not responded to the claims publicly, as Entertainment Tonight first reported.

The actress added a thank you to those who stood by her after she announced she would be leaving the series.

“To my Fans, my Friends, my Supporters: I want to Thank EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU. I am so beyond overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, kind words, scriptures, strength filled quotes and devout support that has come my way,” the actress wrote. “One Instagram post is just like those 2 fish and 5 loaves of Bread. The rippling effect it has had in just a few hours shows how much this world is aching with victims of racism, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse all of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afton Williamson (@therealaftonw) on Aug 5, 2019 at 5:06pm PDT

“I am no stranger to all of the above even before this experience,” Williamson continued. “But it is through this experience and my platform that God pushed me to use the power within me. It just takes a VOICE.”

News of Williamson’s exit first broke in late July. Her character, TO Talia Bishop was a main character in Season 1, becoming a mentor to Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan.

In her first post addressing her exit, the actress claimed she reported the incidents but her claims were not addressed.

“The Sexual Harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP [Alexi Hawley] remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised,” she wrote at the time. “HR protocol was never adhered to following the above reports given by me to my Showrunner/EP and an investigation was never issued for any of my claims.”

A spokesperson for ABC Studios released a statement on Sunday, addressing Williamson’s claims and their handling of the situation.

“The allegations involve a production from Entertainment One. In late June, eOne made us aware and informed us that they launched an investigation that is ongoing,” the statement read. “The safety of working environments is a top priority for us, and we take this matter very seriously.”

It has not been revealed how the show will handle her exit next season. The Rookie will return for Season 2 Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.