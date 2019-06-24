‘The Resident’ Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

The Resident, FOX’s newest hit medical drama, is returning for Season 3, and the new premiere date has now been revealed.

Deadline reports that The Resident will debut its third season on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Fox revealed that other hit shows including Empire and 9-1-1 will return the same week as well.

It was initially reported in March that The Resident would be returning for its third season. Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn issued a statement on The Resident’s renewal at the time, praising the creators.

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan, and the team behind The Resident continue to showcase their brilliant storytelling, revealing both the triumphs and tragedy within the medical world,” he said.

“Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, and Bruce Greenwood, along with the stellar cast, have developed rich and compelling characters through their heartfelt performances,” Thorn added.

Following the announcement of the Season 3 renewal, series co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner took to Instagram to share his excitement over the news.

“Yep. Yep. It’s official! Thank you to all of you who watch and support our show. We are all quite excited to come back and play some more. I’ve said it before, it is such a blessing to be on a good show w really good people in front of and behind the camera. It never ceases to amaze me on a daily basis how many people it takes to make a television series run,” he wrote.

“Every role, every production person, every crew member contributes significantly to bring you what you get to enjoy each week. We may not get everything perfect each episode and some days some of us may not be as much on our A game as others, but we all bust our asses and are incredibly thankful for the blessing and opportunity to carve out a living doing what we love,” Warner added.

“The Resident is my 10th television series and I am just as grateful for the 10th as I was for the 1st and have been for the 8 in between. Sit tight, we have a few more powerful episodes for you to finish out this season. And you can be rest assured that we’ll be coming back guns a blazin’ next season. Hummin’, comin’ atcha….,” he concluded.

Hulu subscribers can relive the first two seasons of The Resident anytime on the streaming service.