Fox Airing ‘The Resident’ Rerun for Second Week Straight

FOX has disappointed fans of The Resident by airing repeat episodes of the show for two weeks straight.

The network last aired a new episode, entitled “Lost Love,” on March 26. Since then, Resident fans have been in the middle of a drought.

Fox aired a repeat on April 2 and they have another repeat scheduled for Monday night.

We’re excited to get back to work! A new episode of #TheResident airs in ONE WEEK. pic.twitter.com/eossY0h0qN — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) April 9, 2018

The episode that will air in the show’s usual 9 p.m. ET slot is “Lost Love,” which originally aired on March 26.

On the episode, Conrad’s (Matt Czuchry) past is revealed when his ex-fiancé Catherine is admitted into the hospital with abdominal pains that hard to determine the cause of. Elsewhere, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) freaks out about the hospital’s plans to install cameras in operating rooms, Devon (Manish Dayal) tries to find a birthday present for Priya (Tasie Lawrence), and Lane’s (Melina Kanakaredes) clinic comes under increased scrutiny from Nic (Emily VanCamp).

Show representatives took to Twitter to remind fans about the off-week, with a simple message that encouraged fans to tune in on April 16 for a new episode.

“We’re excited to get back to work!” the message read. “A new episode of The Resident airs in ONE WEEK.”

Fans took to the tweet’s replies to share their disappointment in the wait, but seemed loyal to the show, regardless.

“Can’t believe we have to wait a week,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Excited; but one more week???”

I miss y’all can’t wait for next Monday #TheResident — Dana Marie Finley (@DFinley22) April 9, 2018

Excited; but one more week??? pic.twitter.com/clxn7oZNJa — alexis burkhardt (@BurkhardtAlexis) April 9, 2018

The show seems to be a hit with fans so far, and the cast seems to be enjoying the ride, as well.

VanCamp recently spoke with TV Line about her role in the show, and how she sees her character.

“People who actually have a lot of power within themselves don’t need to show it,” VanCamp said. “She knows what she’s doing and she’s incredibly skilled, so she’s able to keep it together when others are losing it.”

The Resident airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

