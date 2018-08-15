‘The Resident’ Viewers Blast Show for Medical Inaccuracies

Fox’s new medical drama The Resident is fictional, but that is not stopping viewers from taking to Twitter to blast the show for medical inaccuracies. Even some doctors watching at home could not stop providing commentary.

The new series stars Matt Szurchy as Senior Resident Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Emily VanCamp as Nurse Nic and Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh. Bruce Greenwood stars as the chief of surgery, Dr. Randolph Bell.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, the series tries to take a darker look at the world inside a hospital. In the third episode, “Comrades in Arms,” Conrad fights to get treatment for Louisa, a hospital contract worker who has cancer. At first, she rushes out of the hospital and tries to hide the pain.

The doctors think it is because she doesn’t have insurance. Later, they learn she is an undocumented immigrant, which complicates it even more. At one point, immigration agents even arrive, and they have to let them through. But the agents arrived after they already took Louisa to surgery.

Meanwhile, Nic continued battling billing executive Barb (Kellee Stewart), who nearly had a patient with a metal penis implant go through an MRI.

The surgery on Louisa was a success, but she could not walk after it. That means she will have to stay at the hospital longer and for rehab. Conrad’s punishment is budget cuts for the intern program.

YOU DONT JUST ORDER MORE TESTS FOR THE HELL OF IT. THIS IS NOT HOW THIS WORKS OMG I CANT EVEN. #TheResident — Cassie 🔥❄ (@SmoaknRickards) January 30, 2018



Dear all, This is not how bulking and healthcare finance work. Sincerely, #therealresidents #TheResident — Nicole Cifra MD, MPH (@DrNicoleC) January 30, 2018



Oh. My. God. #TheResident is such an inaccurate joke. I don’t even want to hate watch it anymore. — Pep (@PepperDempsey) January 30, 2018



#TheResident is a great show but it’s extremely inaccurate. They really looked at an asystole rhythm and called it PEA. — Melissa (@Spoken_Secrets) January 28, 2018



There were also fans defending the series. It is a work of fiction, after all.

So coming for #TheResident is kinda ugh. We get it, it’s inaccurate, it portrays drs/nurses negatively. There have been 50 billion shows about hospitals, but sure let’s get pissed at one fictional show depicting possible negative aspects of the U.S Healthcare system — DJ (@IamnotnotBatman) January 30, 2018



One viewer noted that the show truthfully looks at the business operations behind hospitals.

Watching #TheResident really hate how it’s true about hospitals are all about money. Do love this show though. — jessica mitchell (@chefJMitch) January 30, 2018

One viewer wondered where all these doctors were when House was on TV.

No doctor would have been able to pull all the antics Dr. House used to pull on House but now all these health professionals crying about “accuracy” #TheResident pic.twitter.com/h1N9hbdTgh — Kylo’s Empress 👑 (@_hopepeacelove) January 30, 2018



One fan suggested Meredith Grey could save the patients. Wrong network.

Singing staff? Bargaining patients? Take her to Grey-Sloan. They don’t have this mess over there. Meredith and Owen would operate and she would be fine. #TheResident — Samantha (@iAmSam_23) January 30, 2018

One fan wondered how they could not know that Louisa was an undocumented immigrant. But Pousa was hired by an outside contractor, so it is possible they did not know.

I’m still confused bcz Luisa works at the hospital so they didn’t know her immigration status or they just ignored it until now? Smh. #TheResident — вяуαηηα τατє яαιηє (@shan_raine) January 30, 2018

Photo Credit: FOX / Guy D’Alema