‘The Resident’ Viewers Blast Show for Medical Inaccuracies

Fox’s new medical drama The Resident is fictional, but that is not stopping viewers from taking to Twitter to blast the show for medical inaccuracies. Even some doctors watching at home could not stop providing commentary.

The new series stars Matt Szurchy as Senior Resident Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Emily VanCamp as Nurse Nic and Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh. Bruce Greenwood stars as the chief of surgery, Dr. Randolph Bell.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, the series tries to take a darker look at the world inside a hospital. In the third episode, “Comrades in Arms,” Conrad fights to get treatment for Louisa, a hospital contract worker who has cancer. At first, she rushes out of the hospital and tries to hide the pain.

The doctors think it is because she doesn’t have insurance. Later, they learn she is an undocumented immigrant, which complicates it even more. At one point, immigration agents even arrive, and they have to let them through. But the agents arrived after they already took Louisa to surgery.

Meanwhile, Nic continued battling billing executive Barb (Kellee Stewart), who nearly had a patient with a metal penis implant go through an MRI.

The surgery on Louisa was a success, but she could not walk after it. That means she will have to stay at the hospital longer and for rehab. Conrad’s punishment is budget cuts for the intern program.

There were also fans defending the series. It is a work of fiction, after all.

One viewer noted that the show truthfully looks at the business operations behind hospitals.

One viewer wondered where all these doctors were when House was on TV.

One fan suggested Meredith Grey could save the patients. Wrong network.

One fan wondered how they could not know that Louisa was an undocumented immigrant. But Pousa was hired by an outside contractor, so it is possible they did not know.

Photo Credit: FOX / Guy D’Alema

