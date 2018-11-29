‘The Ranch’ Part 6: First Official Photo of Dax Shepard With Ashton Kutcher Revealed

The Ranch gave viewers a sneak peek of Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard‘s on-screen reunion, and things are looking a little tense.

As part of the series’ first batch of episode for Part 6, fans can see what appears like an awkward first encounter between Colt Bennett (Kutcher) and new character Luke Matthews (Dax Shepard).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shepard’s new character is described as a former soldier who has history with both Colt and the Iron River Ranch. We will have to wait until the premiere to see if that history is a good one.

The Parenthood star was cast in the new role to make up for the firing of former The Ranch co-lead Danny Masterson’s firing, which happened after multiple sexual assault allegations were made against the actor.

Luke’s return to the farm is also the first time Kutcher and Shepard will co-star on a series since MTV’s Punk’d, where the actors pulled pranks on other celebrities.

Kutcher first announced Shepard’s casting on The Ranch tweeting a selfie of them on set with the caption, “Reunited with an old buddy,” and the hashtags #punkd and #theranchnetflix.

Masterson’s character Rooster was written out of the show in a sort-of open ended kind of way, when his character was chased out of town by a man who threatened to kill him and hurt his family.

After the assault allegations against Masterson surfaced, the actor denied his involvement.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” the actor said. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused,” he wrote on a lengthy statement.

Netflix made the decision to fire the actor shortly after the allegations surfaced, writing in a statement that they had decided to write him off the show.

Some fans of the Netflix sitcom were set on giving up on The Ranch, refusing to give the new episodes a chance now that Masterson will be out completely. Many fans, however, chose to give the series the benefit of the doubt.

“Can’t wait! Will be weird with no Rooster but kinda looking forward to seeing what Dax can bring he’s a funny guy…hopefully [Danny Masterson] will be completely cleared soon so he can comeback,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Part 6 of The Ranch will be made available to stream Dec. 7 on Netflix.