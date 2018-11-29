‘The Ranch’ Part 6: Abby Goes Into Labor in New Preview

A brand new preview for The Ranch Part 6 has dropped, and it features Elisha Cuthbert’s character, Abby going into labor.

The clip features Abby and Colt (Ashton Kutcher) at a Denver Broncos game when Abby suddenly announces that she is going into labor.

Colt is ready to go, but then Abby jokes maybe they could “wait until after the coin toss” because if they “time it right,” Peyton Manning may be able to deliver the baby.

The new episodes of The Ranch will be the first to not feature actor Danny Masterson, who played Colt’s brother Rooster on the show after past sexual assault allegations him resurfaced. While his character was simply written out of the series, actor Dax Shepard has been cast to fill the voids left by his absence.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson said in a statement following his firing.

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” he added. “However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Many of Masterson’s fans have since been vocal about their frustration over his firing, with some saying they will still watch the show even though they are upset, and others outright threatening to boycott it.

“Excited for the Ranch but it won’t be with same without [Danny Masterson],” one person tweeted. “He’s my favorite character and the dynamic that and Ashton have is amazing.”

“Can’t wait! Will be weird with no Rooster but kinda looking forward to seeing what Dax can bring he’s a funny guy…hopefully [Danny Masterson] will be completely cleared soon so he can comeback”

All episodes of The Ranch Part 6 launch on Netflix on Dec. 7.