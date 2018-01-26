10 Underrated Comedy Series You Can Stream Right Now

Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have become a fountain for creative original series.

With dramas like House of Cards and The Handmaid’s Tale, these services have established themselves as sources of quality shows that get the same recognition as entertainment giants like HBO and other premium networks.

But what about the comedies? These streaming giants are just as focused on providing hilarious comedies series that both entertain and pull at viewers’ heartstrings.

Scroll through to see some of streaming services most underrated comedies you need to binge right now.

THE RANCH (NETFLIX)

If you get tired of re-watching some of your favorite classic sitcoms, The Ranch might be the show for you.

The show takes place on the fictional Iron River Ranch in the fictitious small town of Garrison, Colorado; detailing the life of the Bennetts, a dysfunctional family consisting of two brothers (Ashton Kutchet and Danny Masterson), their rancher father (Sam Elliott), and his divorced wife and local bar owner (Debra Winger).

The Ranch currently has two seasons (divided into four parts) available to stream on Netflix, with a third one currently in production. In December 2017, Danny Masterson was written off the show following sexual misconduct allegations. He is set to appear on the first half of the 20-episode third season before leaving the show.

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Jane Fonda has been making headlines lately for an ongoing feud, but why not focus on her closest friendship?

Grace and Frankie tells the story of two women who find themselves moving in together after their husbands announce they are in love and plan to marry.

The all-star cast including Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston is reason enough to tune in, but the writing and the hilarious ups and downs of the ladies lives in San Diego make the show a delight to binge-watch.

Grace and Frankie has four seasons available to stream on Netflix.



Casual (Hulu)

Hulu’s first original series to get the attention of a major awards show, Casual is a dramedy that cannot be missed.

The series centers on Valerie (Michaela Watkins), a newly divorced single mother living with her brother Alex (Tommy Dewey) and daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr). The series deals with issues of modern relationships, family dynamics and more than one hilarious, and shocking, twist.

The series was nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the 2016 Golden Globes.

Casual has three seasons currently streaming on Hulu, with the fourth and last season set to be released on July 31.

One Day At A Time (Netflix)

The Big 4 of network television aren’t the only ones banking on successful reboots.

Netflix’s One Day At A Time gives a latin spin to the classic sitcom, focusing on Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) an army veteran and single mom raising her two kids Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alez (Marcel Ruiz) with the support of her Cuban mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) and funny landlord Schneider (Todd Grinell).

The sitcom set in Los Angeles touched on issues of healthcare for veterans, LGBTQ issues, immigration and workplace discrimination during its critically-acclaimed first season.

The second season of One Day At A Time is set to be released Friday, Jan. 26.

One Mississippi (Amazon)

Amazon’s One Mississippi is one of those shows that will make you laugh, cry and think.

Comedian Tig Notaro’s semi-autobiographical series centered on radio host Tig Bavaro returning to Bay St. Lucille, Mississippi, after receiving news that her mother Caroline will be taken off life support following an unexpected fall.

Recovering from both a double mastectomy, Tig moves in temporarily alongside her brother Remy (Noah Harpster) and her stepfather, Bill (John Rothman). While caring for family affairs after Caroline’s death, Tig learns about her mother’s past as it was lived, rather than as Tig first remembered it, and in doing so rediscovers life in Bay St. Lucille.

The comedy ran for two seasons on Amazon before being cancelled, but tells a compelling story about family and life in a small southern town.

Disjointed (Netflix)

Who would have thought the world of marijuana dispensaries could be this funny?

After decades of advocating for legalized marijuana usage, Ruth Whitefeather Feldman (Kathy Bates) employs her newly graduated son and a team of young “budtenders” to help run her Los Angeles marijuana dispensary.

The first half of the show’s first season took some time to establish its jokes but by Part 2, the show found its footing as one of the funniest sitcoms on the streaming service. And if you can look past the pro-weed storyline, you’ll see that underneath the series is about much more than just marijuana.

Disjointed has released 20 episodes on Netflix.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Amazon’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel made headlines earlier this month after winning the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series.

From the creators of Gilmore Girls, Maisel centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she ever wanted — a perfect husband, two kids and the perfect apartment in New York’s Upper West Side. But when the perfect life begins to fall apart, she finds herself drawn to the world of stand up comedy, and she might actually have a talent for it.

The show also stars Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle.

Season is available on Amazon Video, with plans in place for a second season to become available sometime in 2018.

Chewing Gum (Netflix)

British-style comedy may not be for everyone, but Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum may change your mind.

The show features 24-year-old shop assistant Tracey Gordon (Coel), a restricted, religious virgin, who wants to have sex and learn more about the world.

The series won the BAFTA for Best Female Performance In A Comedy Programme and Breakthrough Talent for Coel’s performance. Chewing Gum has released two seasons, with plans for a third season to be released soon.

Difficult People (Hulu)

You’ve seen the premise for this Hulu comedy before, but never like this.

In the Julie Klausner-created series Klausner stars alongside Billy Eichner as two struggling and jaded comedians living in New York City; the duo seemingly hate everyone but each other.

Throughout its three-season run, viewers see Billy and Julie struggle to achieve stardom in New York City. Perhaps the show’s most memorable character is Julie’s mother Marilyn Kessler (played by Great News’ Andrea Martin).

Difficult People released three seasons before being cancelled by Hulu in 2017.

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)

A zombie comedy was bound to happen eventually.

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel and Sheila Hammond (Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore) are everyday suburban real estate agents in Santa Clarita, California.

The couple face a series of obstacles when Sheila transforms into a zombie and starts craving human flesh. With Joel and the family trying to help Sheila through the trying time, they have to deal with neighbors, cultural norms and getting to the bottom of a potentially mythological mystery.

Santa Clarita Diet has released on season on Netflix. A second season is set to be released in 2018.