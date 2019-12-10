‘The Ranch’ Fans Still Want Danny Masterson’s Rooster Bennett Back After Part 8 Release Date Reveal

Netflix’s The Ranch is set to come to an end with Part 8, the last 10 episodes of which will premiere on Jan. 24. But, upon hearing this news, there’s one thing many fans can’t help but focus on — a possible return of Danny Masterson‘s character Rooster Bennett.

While many fans of The Ranch are rather sad about the series coming to a close, there’s another legion of fans who are simply preoccupied with wanting Rooster back.

“I’ll only watch if rooster makes a comeback,” one fan wrote on the show’s Instagram account.

“Bring back the [rooster emoji] and never stop,” another commented.

In addition to many other comments about Rooster, fans flooded the show’s Instagram post with a slew of rooster emojis, proving that they’re eager for the character, who was killed off in Part 6, to make some kind of comeback.

Fans on Twitter also couldn’t help but make their voices heard regarding Rooster.

“You gonna bring back Rooster? Show isn’t the same without him,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Haven’t watched since Rooster was kicked off,” another fan lamented on Twitter. “The show was way better with him. The cast seemed to have better reaction to one another with him there.”

Masterson was previously fired from the series back in December 2017 after he was accused of sexually assaulting four women, per The Daily Beast. At the time, Netflix released a statement about the matter.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” their statement read.

In turn, Masterson released a statement, via his attorney, about his firing.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of ‘The Ranch,’ his statement read. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Masterson’s character was subsequently killed off in Part 6 of the show, and he has not returned to the series since.