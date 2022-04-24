'The Price Is Right': George Gray Offers Health Update Two Years After Heart Attacks (Exclusive)

✖

The Price Is Right announcer George Gray seems to be in tip-top shape, which fans are relieved to hear after he suffered three heart attacks in early 2020. Gray is back on the beloved CBS game show and is even traveling the U.S. to meet fans in person for the Come on Down Tour, which gives fans a chance to meet Gray and play downsized versions of beloved games. PopCulture talked with Gray during Friday's tour stop in Nashville — which happened to be just days after the two-year anniversary of his April 20, 2020, health scare — and he told us he's doing fantastic.

"I'm doing great, and I'm super happy to be here," Gray exclusively told PopCulture.com. "It's hilariously ironic that I had a massive heart attack on 4/20. That's just funny. And I didn't realize it was 4/20 this year until somebody sent me a text and said, 'Wow, congrats on two years alive.' And I was like, 'Oh man! Yeah, it's crazy.' So, I'm healthy as a horse now. Doctors checked me, and they've already said I'll die of something else instead of my heart, so I get to abuse the rest of my body. But I love doing this."

That's amazing news to hear, and it hopefully means Gray will be around to tell Price Is Right contestants to "come on down" for many, many years to come. His rebounded health has also allowed him the opportunity to meet and greet fans of the game show from around the U.S. on the Come on Down Tour. The 55-year-old announcer revealed he jumped at the opportunity to head out on the tour's special stops in big cities, and he's glad to spread the joy of The Price Is Right who might never get the chance to watch (or participate) in an episode's taping in Los Angeles.

"There's a lot of people that just can never make it," Gray said. "There's lot of people that, it's just too far, they can't get away from work, they just don't have the time. Maybe they're not that mobile, and they can't get around. And so, by having something where I can get to say 'Hi' to them in person, they can actually drop a Plinko chip, feel one in their hand, spin the wheel, maybe play a showcase for some cool local prizes. It's really neat. You can just see people's faces light up."

The Price Is Right's Come on Down Tour will be in St. Louis on April 28, Cleveland on May 6 and New York City on May 18. All guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to participate. The televised version of the show, which features Gray's announcing and Drew Carey as host, airs weekdays on CBS at 11 a.m. ET. Episodes are also available to watch on Paramount+.