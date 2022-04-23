'The Price Is Right': George Gray Talks Bringing Show to Fans Across the US (Exclusive)

✖

The Price Is Right fans have gotten to experience the show is a totally new way over the past weeks — in person, across the country. The show is in the midst of the Come on Down Tour, in which announcer George Gray brings a mobile version of the CBS game show to cities around the U.S. Fans are able to show up and — for no cost — experience some of the show's key games, including Plinko and the Showcase Showdown, all while Gray calls the action. Gray, who spoke to PopCulture.com during Friday's stop in Nashville, knows this is the only way many people will ever get to see the show's magic in person (unless they travel to Los Angeles and score a taping ticket), so he tries to make it extra special.

"There's a lot of people that just can never make it," Gray exclusively told PopCulture. "There's lot of people that, it's just too far, they can't get away from work, they just don't have the time. Maybe they're not that mobile, and they can't get around. And so, by having something where I can get to say 'Hi' to them in person, they can actually drop a Plinko chip, feel one in their hand, spin the wheel, maybe play a showcase for some cool local prizes. It's really neat. You can just see people's faces light up."

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com)

This whole experience has been a great joy for Gray, who's gotten to spend time in various U.S. cities and meet locals along the way. "I actually love traveling," he said. "I love seeing new places. I'm one of those guys, where I love seeing what historic buildings are in a downtown, meeting people, what brewpubs they have, check out the local beers and wines, and just to get to meet people."

But the tour isn't quite over yet, there are three special stops left, including one that is extra special to the beloved announcer. "I'm from St. Louis, and so, Mama Mai is there. Hi Mama Mai! And so, she's actually going to come down to the event in St. Louis. So, I think that's kind of a big deal because she doesn't want to do that. She's like, 'No one wants to see me. I'm 86 years old.' Like, "Stop it. You're going down there." So, that's going to be a fun one. And then, Cleveland's right after that. And Cleveland's going to be a big one; Drew's hometown, of course. And then New York, and how can you not like New York?"

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com)

The Price Is Right's Come on Down Tour will be in St. Louis on April 28, Cleveland on May 6 and New York City on May 18. All guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to participate. The televised version of the show, which features Gray's announcing and Drew Carey as host, airs weekdays on CBS at 11 a.m. ET. Episodes are also available to watch on Paramount+.