'The Mysterious Benedict Society': EPs and Creators EPs & Creators Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi on Adapting From Book Series to TV

The Mysterious Benedict Society and all of its magic has returned for Season 2. Viewers will see Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Recruited by Mr. Benedict, the kids learn that he and Number Two have been kidnapped. With the news, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embarks on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea, and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

EPs & Creators Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi spoke with PopCulture.com about their process of transitioning the series from book to television, world travel for the characters in Season 2, and more. The season drops on Disney+ on Oct. 26.

PC: Congrats on the success of the show. Where did the idea come from?

MM: Thank you. We were brought the series of books by Karen Kehela Sherwood and Jamie Tarses. And something about them when we read the first book, we were aware of the series, but when we read the first book, it just really connected with us how funny it was, how it treated each of the kids in their different ways of doing things with such respect. And at the same time was able to explore some deep issues. And so we were really excited to get to work on it.

PC: What are some of the challenges that you found with adapting something from a book series to a live-action television series?

PH: Well, it's really interesting to look at adaptations because they're all different. And in this case, one of the challenges was the kids growing and changing. In the real world, kids, they grow pretty quickly, they grow up. And in a series of books, you can definitely stretch time, and they can stay in more of an eternal present for longer. So it was making sure we looked at the characters in terms of that growth and in terms of how the kids were going to grow up on screen in front of us, and then write that in, write toward that as opposed to trying to hide it somehow.

PC: How does the show fit into the whole Disney family? And why do you think it's been such a success with its viewers?

MM: I think it's a show that has something for everybody and that families can watch together. And that's what we've at least heard is that a lot of families like that's a big way for people to watch it, the whole family. And I think it's the fact that it embraces different ways of solving problems, different ways of thinking about things. And it does so in a way that doesn't talk down to kids, treats them as the intelligent, fascinating, funny people that they are, and also has a lot of things for parents. It's a show that we've poured all of our obsessions into. And hopefully, that joy is something that people take from it.

PC: Going into season two, what were some of the things that you were excited to explore that you weren't able to delve into in the first season?

PH: Well, specifically from the second book, there's a whole sequence that takes place on the world's fastest ocean liner called The Shortcut. And so immediately, there are some characters too, Captain Noland and Cannonball, who were just wonderful characters, and we really wanted to – I was personally really excited about that. And when we learned we were going to shoot that on the Queen Mary, which is docked in Long Beach, we were really excited because you can't beat a real ocean liner when you're shooting on a show that's set on an ocean liner.

PC: What are you most excited for viewers to see this time around?

MM: I think that they're going to be excited to see the world expand in this season. It's definitely a globe-trotting adventure. And as Phil said, there's a long period we spend on this huge ocean liner. There's a dirigible. There are these European settings. There's a lot of adventure, and it goes over some incredible landscapes and locations. And I think, hopefully, viewers will be excited by that.