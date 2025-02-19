‘The Middle’ Star Eden Sher Wants to ‘Find a Way’ for Fans to See Canceled Spinoff

The Middle star Eden Sher has an optimistic update on fans wanting to see the canceled Sue Heck spinoff. In May 2018, it was reported that ABC was eyeing a spinoff the beloved sitcom after it ended after nine seasons. The spinoff was to be centered on Sher’s Sue Heck, taking place a few years after the series finale of The Middle and follow Sue as an adult navigating her career and young adulthood in Chicago.

That November, it was reported that the network would not be following through with a spinoff, and while it was shopped around, it was never picked up elsewhere. Sher told Screen Rant that a pilot was actually shot before the cancellation, and it “was actually a little bit tragic when it didn’t get picked up because I didn’t even want to do the spinoff in the first place.” She continued, “I didn’t want to do it at all. I was like, ‘No, I’m done with this character.’ And then, after months and months of developing it and creating this thing I felt good about, I was like, ‘Oh, actually, I could play this for another show. I feel involved enough, and I feel good enough, and I feel like this is opening a new chapter. It’s not just repeating the last nine years.”

(Michael Ansell via Getty Images) NEIL FLYNN, PATRICIA HEATON, ATTICUS SHAFFER, EDEN SHER, CHARLIE MCDERMOTT

“Then we shot this, I think, really good pilot… And then they were like, ‘Nah, just kidding,’” Sher said. “After I was all invested! I didn’t mourn Sue properly, and now I don’t know how. I’m super grateful that I put a period on it, and it was great, but we shot a full pilot that I think was really good. I’m going to find a way for people to see it somehow.”

How the pilot would be shown is unknown, as it’s likely ABC has it under lock and key somewhere. But Sher seems set on making sure that fans will be able to see the canceled spinoff in some way. It’s also possible that it could still happen or that another The Middle series could be coming since there seems to be a lot of reboots and revivals happening these days.

While it’s more likely that the pilot will probably never see the light of day, but there’s always hope that Eden Sher will be able to get it out. At the very least, all nine seasons of The Middle are streaming on Peacock.